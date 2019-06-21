Sales of Hormone Replacement Therapy Products Set to Augment With Enhanced Government Support, Reports Fact.MR Study

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the recently published Fact.MR report titled "Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - GlobalMarket Insights 2018 to 2028", sales of hormone replacement therapy products via hospital pharmacies and retail pharmacies are expected to rise with primary developers relying on these channels rather than online selling. This assessment skillfully enlightens the readers about the upcoming developments influencing the hormone replacement therapy market, together with the decisive role of regional marketplaces during the period until 2028.

According to this study, the hormone replacement therapy market is forecasted to expand at a momentous pace. The sales of hormone replacement therapy products are expected to exceed US$ 12,000 Mn by 2019 end. It has been observed that rising incidences of osteoporosis fractures along with growing menopause rates related to women have proven instrumental in steering the demand for hormone replacement therapy. For dropping more light on the target market, Fact.MR predicts that the demand for hormone replacement therapy is likely to surge at a CAGR of 6.0% in terms of value during the stated forecast period, 2018-2028.

Governmental Concerns towards Women's Health Supporting Hormone Replacement Therapy

While investigating the current scenario, the hormone replacement therapy market is projected to stay influenced by rising government support suitable to women's health. The involvement of governments and non-profit organizations of different countries to spread awareness about hormone replacement therapy has proven quite effective. In addition, the provision for free treatments to lower and middle class population has ultimately heightened the reach of the hormone replacement therapy market. Regulatory authorities like the FDA are also backing the cause of supporting women's health through the launch of initiatives such as Take Time To Care (TTTC) programs. All such aspect are expected to support the development the hormone replacement therapy market in the near future.

APEJ Region Delivers Optimistic Growth during Forecast Period

With the regional advancements taking significant turns, the hormone replacement therapy market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is confident to expand at a fairly higher pace as compared to other assessed regions. As per this valuation, the APEJ hormone replacement therapy market is anticipated to expand at an impressive pace of 7.2% during the assessment period. The primary reason for this growth can be accredited to increasing population merged with higher life expectancy across emerging economies like India and China.

Preference of Low Cost Generic Varieties of Hormone Replacement Therapy Drugs Gaining Pace

According to this report, affordability has been marked as a major challenge for any pharmaceutical drug or formulation. In addition, insufficient healthcare compensations have resulted in individuals choosing cheaper drugs with uncertain drug effectiveness. As a result, manufacturers of hormone replacement therapy drugs are prompted to create generic versions of the formulations with a purpose to fill the gap between an individual's purchasing power and hormone replacement therapy drug pricing. It is expected that the trend towards low cost generic versions of hormone replacement therapy drugs would reform positively in the coming years.

The final section of the report is dedicated to discourse information about the leading players operating in the global hormone replacement therapy market. This report highlights the major companies including Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Mylan N.V, Pfizer Inc. and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

