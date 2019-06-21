

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks advanced on Friday after flash survey data from IHS Markit showed that France's private sector grew at the fastest pace in seven months in June, driven by gains in both the manufacturing and service sectors.



The composite output index rose more-than-expected to 52.9 in June from 51.2 in May. The reading was forecast to rise slightly to 51.3.



The euro area private sector expanded at the fastest pace in seven months in June, as growth in the service sector offset the fall in manufacturing.



Geopolitical tensions remained in focus after the New York Times reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had approved targeted military strikes against Iran in retaliation for shooting down a U.S. drone, and then backed out.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 23 points or 0.42 percent at 5,558 after closing 0.3 percent higher the previous day.



Oil & gas firm Total SA gained 1.7 percent after U.S. crude futures jumped as much as 5.4 percent on Thursday on fears of a military confrontation between Iran and America.



Banks BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole were up around 1 percent while Societe Generale advanced 1.8 percent.



