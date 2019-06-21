Haag-Streit UK: John Weiss & Son Catalogue Available to Download

HARLOW, England, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John Weiss & Son, the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard ophthalmic micro-surgical instruments and procedures, is pleased to offer its latest catalogue, now available for download.

The John Weiss & Son catalogue showcases the company's comprehensive portfolio of precision ophthalmic surgical instruments. The extensive range of instruments are designed to meet the individual needs of each specialist surgeon.

The catalogue encompasses easy-to-navigate sections, including; forceps, needle holders, scissors, choppers & manipulators, hooks, specula and extraocular products. It also includes the John Weiss range of diamond knives and veterinary products.

The pages in each section are designed to help the clinician learn more about each product and its specification. Each product listing includes a high-quality image, description of the instrument and the relevant product code, so that users can ensure they choose the right product to meet their needs.

The catalogue can be downloaded for free at https://jweiss.co/2019catalogue or, alternatively, if you would prefer a hard copy, please contact Sarah Pite, John Weiss & Son Customer Services Co-ordinator, at catalogue@johnweiss.com or call 01279 883858.

John Weiss & Son, Harlow, Essex, England.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/926742/John_Weiss_Catalogue.jpg