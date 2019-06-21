

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving higher on Friday, with energy stocks leading the surge amid rising tensions in the Middle East.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 19 points or 0.26 percent at 7,443 after inching up 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Royal Dutch Shell gained 1.2 percent and BP Plc added 1.8 percent after U.S. crude futures jumped as much as 5.4 percent on Thursday on fears of a military confrontation between Iran and America.



The New York Times reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had approved targeted military strikes against Iran in retaliation for shooting down a U.S. drone, and then backed out.



Miners Anglo American, Glencore and Antofagasta rose around 1 percent as copper extended gains on Fed rate cuts hopes.



Semiconductor company IQE plummeted 26.5 percent. The company said it will see a larger impact than the previously guided risk related specifically to the U.S. ban on Huawei.



Domino's Pizza Group fell 4 percent. The company has denied the chief executive of its European operations is leaving.



There is no substance to that speculation and Andrew Rennie has confirmed he is committed to his current role, a statement said.



Sports Direct International dropped 1.8 percent. The company, which is a substantial shareholder in Goals Soccer Centres Plc, has issued a statement responding to an announcement made by the five-a-side football pitch operator.



