

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Hunter Fan is voluntarily recalling certain models of its Brunswick three and four light ceiling fan for possible shock hazard.



The recall involves ceiling fan models 52262, 52263, 54178, 54179, 54184, and 54185. They were purchased from November 2017 to May 2019.



The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC and Health Canada. Hunter said the affected models' number can be found on a label on top of the motor housing. The recalled fans have three or four lights, and four blades.



In the recall notice, the company noted that these fan models' internal wiring in the light kits can be damaged during installation in rare circumstances. In addition, a shock hazard could be present if the installer do not follow Hunter's installation instructions and fails to properly connect the ceiling fan ground wires to the house ground wire.



If the installer properly grounded the ceiling fan and the internal wiring is damaged during installation, the ceiling fan controller will fail in a safe way without any risk, the company noted.



The company urged its consumers to immediately stop using the recalled ceiling fans and contact Hunter to receive a free replacement light kit.



