Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 20-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1857.93p INCLUDING current year revenue 1871.97p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1813.77p INCLUDING current year revenue 1827.81p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563