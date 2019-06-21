sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Electra Private Equity Plc - Half-year Report

London, June 21

ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC

Half year report for the six months ended 31 March 2019

A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and the company's website, www.electraequity.com

21 June 2019

END

Contact information:

Eleanor Cranmer - 020 3008 4613
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary to Electra Private Equity PLC


