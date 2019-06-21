COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Transaction in Own Shares

21 June 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchase Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased Lowest price paid per share (USX) Highest price paid per share (USX) Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX) Trading venue 14 June 2019 160,000 56.36 56.99 56.762762 New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") 17 June 2019 160,000 56.81 57.38 57.110665 NYSE 18 June 2019 160,000 56.62 57.65 57.043688 NYSE 19 June 2019 160,000 56.51 57.64 57.093339 NYSE 20 June 2019 160,000 57.31 57.93 57.645372 NYSE

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Coca-Cola European Partners plc

(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049) Dates of purchases: 14, 17, 18, 19 and 20 June 2019 Investment firm: HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at:

/system/file_resources/6201/190621_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1895 231 313

