Grasp the Future of Mobility at M:bility | Europe

CARDIFF, Wales, June, 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M:bility | Europe is a two-day conference taking place in Stuttgart, Germany on 9 - 10 July 2019, designed to help stakeholders understand the future of mobility.

https://www.automotiveworld.com/conferences/mbility-europe/

The M:bility | Europe agenda features panel debates, a Live Q&A and keynote presentations from leading automotive and mobility sector stakeholders.

BMW, NIO, Volvo, Renovo, Amazon and Lubrizol will be joined at M:bility | Europeby experts from a range of companies and organisations with a vested interest in the future of mobility, including:

ABB

AVL

Continental

Deutsche Telekom

Ericsson

European Commission

HERE

McKinsey & Company

Nokia Mobile Networks

Oliver Wyman

Robert Bosch

Roland Berger

Vulog

M:bility | Europewill tackle a range of highly topical issues facing the automotive industry as it prepares to evolve into a new era of mobility. Autonomous driving, connectivity, electrification, mapping, artificial intelligence, data and mobility as a service (MaaS) all play a key role in changes taking place across the automotive industry, and these themes run throughout the carefully crafted agenda at M:bility | Europe.

The agenda addresses some of the major questions facing automakers and mobility stakeholders:

What is the future of mobility?

Mastering maps and sensors - the key to the autonomous car?

Artificial intelligence - the ultimate mobility value driver?

Is 5G connectivity the link to a self-driving future?

Is automotive data the new oil?

How do we test the autonomous vehicle?

Is the auto industry prepared for the future of mobility?

What does the consumer want from the vehicle of the future?

Are electric vehicles ready for the mainstream?

How will CASE reshape our cities?

Will mobility as a service become the new normal?

Case study - the future of mobility in Stuttgart

