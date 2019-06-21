sprite-preloader
Grasp the Future of Mobility at M:bility | Europe

- Automotive World's M:bility | Europe agenda covers all aspects of the future of mobility

- Speakers include experts from BMW, NIO, Volvo, Amazon and Lubrizol

- Agenda features panel debates, a Live Q&A and keynote presentations as well as valuable networking opportunities

CARDIFF, Wales, June, 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M:bility | Europe is a two-day conference taking place in Stuttgart, Germany on 9 - 10 July 2019, designed to help stakeholders understand the future of mobility.

https://www.automotiveworld.com/conferences/mbility-europe/

The M:bility | Europe agenda features panel debates, a Live Q&A and keynote presentations from leading automotive and mobility sector stakeholders.

BMW, NIO, Volvo, Renovo, Amazon and Lubrizol will be joined at M:bility | Europeby experts from a range of companies and organisations with a vested interest in the future of mobility, including:

  • ABB
  • AVL
  • Continental
  • Deutsche Telekom
  • Ericsson
  • European Commission
  • HERE
  • McKinsey & Company
  • Nokia Mobile Networks
  • Oliver Wyman
  • Robert Bosch
  • Roland Berger
  • Vulog

M:bility | Europewill tackle a range of highly topical issues facing the automotive industry as it prepares to evolve into a new era of mobility. Autonomous driving, connectivity, electrification, mapping, artificial intelligence, data and mobility as a service (MaaS) all play a key role in changes taking place across the automotive industry, and these themes run throughout the carefully crafted agenda at M:bility | Europe.

The agenda addresses some of the major questions facing automakers and mobility stakeholders:

  • What is the future of mobility?
  • Mastering maps and sensors - the key to the autonomous car?
  • Artificial intelligence - the ultimate mobility value driver?
  • Is 5G connectivity the link to a self-driving future?
  • Is automotive data the new oil?
  • How do we test the autonomous vehicle?
  • Is the auto industry prepared for the future of mobility?
  • What does the consumer want from the vehicle of the future?
  • Are electric vehicles ready for the mainstream?
  • How will CASE reshape our cities?
  • Will mobility as a service become the new normal?
  • Case study - the future of mobility in Stuttgart

For more information about the conference programme, speakers and to obtain tickets for this unique conference, please go to: https://www.automotiveworld.com/conferences/mbility-europe/

Contact:

Emma Georgiades
emma.georgiades@automotiveworld.com


