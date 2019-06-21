

OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - In accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Act, two family trusts have each established a trading plan to sell a portion of their shares in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) over a period for tax planning purposes. Min Kao, the company's co-founder, is a co-trustee in both the family trusts.



The Kao family currently owns approximately 14% of Garmin outstanding shares. Kao intends to retain a majority of their current holdings. Kao, his wife and children have been major shareholders of Garmin since 2000.



