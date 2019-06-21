

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Groupe PSA, which makes Peugeot, Citroën, DS and Opel, has started production at the Kenitra plant in Morocco, in the presence of His Majesty King Mohammed VI. The project was launched on June 19. 2015.



The production capacity of 200,000 vehicles from mid-2020 at the new manufacturing facility will serve customers in 80 markets.



PSA is rolling out a complete ecosystem in Morocco, similar to those in place in other strategic Group regions. The latest-generation plant in Kenitra meets the Group's highest standards when comparing a steering centre based in Casablanca for the Middle East and Africa region and an operational R&D centre.



This ecosystem in morocco includes a network of 62 local suppliers, with 27 new supplier sites set up to meet the needs of the Kenitra plant. Production will begin with the new Peugeot 208, jointly manufactured with the Trnava plant in Slovakia.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX