

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran and surging oil price are worrying investors. All are waiting to see whether U.S. will retaliate to Iran's attack of a surveillance drone.



Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading down.



Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately lower.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were down 36.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were falling 5.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 26.25 3.50 points.



A report on existing home sales is due to be released on Friday but may be overshadowed by any developments on the geopolitical front.



The U.S. stocks finished higher on Thursday. The Dow and the S&P 500 reached new highs for the session in late-day trading but pulled back going into the close. The Dow jumped 249.17 points or 0.9 percent to 26,753.17, the Nasdaq climbed 64.02 points or 0.8 percent to 8,051.34 and the S&P 500 surged up 27.72 points or 1 percent to 2,954.18.



On the economic front, the flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for June will be published at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 50.9, unchanged from last month.



National Association of Realtors' Existing Home Sales for May will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus for existing home sales is 5.280 million, up from 5.190 million in the previous month.



Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will speak on Sunday at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Aspen, Colorado, followed by audience Q&A 10.00 am.



Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Lael Brainard to participate with Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester in a discussion on community development and the economy at the Cleveland Federal Reserve 2019 Policy Summit in Cincinnati, Ohio at 12.00 noon



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly to deliver a presentation in San Francisco, California at 12.30 pm ET.



Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig count were 1076 and U.S. Rig count were 969.



Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Friday. Chinese shares rose to post their best weekly gains since April. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 14.86 points or 0.50 percent to 3,001.98, closing above 3,000 points for the first time since April 30. The index jumped 4.2 percent this week, marking its largest weekly advance since the week ended April 5.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.27 percent to 28,473.71.



Japanese shares fell. The IHS Markit Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index edged down to 49.5 in June, from 49.8 in May.



The Nikkei average dropped 204.22 points or 0.95 percent to 21,258.64 but ended the week higher by 0.7 percent to post a third week of gains on Fed rate cut hopes. The broader Topix index closed 0.9 percent higher at 1,545.90.



Australian markets fell. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 36.60 points or 0.55 percent to 6,650.80 after ending at a more than 11-year high the previous day. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 33.60 points or 0.50 percent at 6,734.30.



European shares are broadly lower. France's CAC 40 is climbing 1.55 points or 0.03 percent. Germany's DAX is down 10.31 points or 0.08 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is gaining 12.05 points or 0.16 percent. Swiss Market Index is down 30.39 points or 0.30 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index,Euro Stoxx 50, is declining 0.076 percent.



