Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2019) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") reports that it has successfully completed four NQ core holes for 1,087 m on its Spius copper porphyry prospect located 40 km southwest of Merritt, British Columbia. All holes intersected porphyry style alteration and mineralization. Assays from the drill program will be released when they are received, expected to be in four to six weeks. The drilling was carried out by Paycore Enterprises Ltd. of Valemount, B.C.

The Company also reports that the following directors were re-elected at its Annual General Meeting held June 20, 2019: Gerald Carlson, R.E. Gordon Davis, Blaine Monaghan and Bruce Youngman. In addition, the shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditor of the Company and approved the Company's rolling incentive stock option plan pursuant to which a maximum of 10% of the issued shares will be reserved for issuance under the plan. The plan is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

The following officers were re-appointed subsequent to the Annual General Meeting: Gerald Carlson as President & CEO, R.E. Gordon Davis as Chairman, Salvador Miranda as Chief Financial Officer, and Arie Page as Corporate Secretary.

About Pacific Ridge

Pacific Ridge has assembled a portfolio of highly prospective gold and base metal projects located in the Yukon and British Columbia, where its board and management team have a track record of success. Its holdings include the Mariposa, Eureka Dome and Gold Cap gold exploration projects in the Klondike-White Gold District, Fyre Lake in the Finlayson District and Spius Cu-Mo-Au porphyry in southern British Columbia.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The technical information contained within this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Gerald G. Carlson, Ph.D., P.Eng., President and CEO of Pacific Ridge and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 policy.

Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling and other activities and events or developments that Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. ("Pacific Ridge") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the exercise of the options and future exploration plans and expenditures. Although Pacific Ridge believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, that one of the options will be exercised, the ability of Pacific Ridge and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Pacific Ridge's proposed programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Pacific Ridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

