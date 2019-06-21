

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $266.74 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $238.66 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $5.37 billion from $4.79 billion last year.



CarMax Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $266.74 Mln. vs. $238.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.59 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.47 -Revenue (Q1): $5.37 Bln vs. $4.79 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX