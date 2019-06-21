sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 21.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

73,11 Euro		-0,05
-0,07 %
WKN: 662604 ISIN: US1431301027 Ticker-Symbol: XA4 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CARMAX INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARMAX INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,45
75,89
15:12
75,37
75,95
15:12
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARMAX INC
CARMAX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARMAX INC73,11-0,07 %