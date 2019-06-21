Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2019) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTCQB: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("Upco") is pleased to announce the appointment of Bardi Co. as its investment banking advisor. Bardi Co. is a transnational boutique investment bank headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, USA and focuses on providing Merger and Acquisition (M&A), and corporate finance advisory services to growing middle market companies.

The primary task of Bardi Co. will be to identify appropriate capital partners and to help execute the Company's M&A strategy within the telecom industry.

Upco has developed a detailed expansion plan that will enable the Company to manage relationships with more global Tier 1 & Tier 2 telecom operators. Along with providing high quality telecom services, Upco's growth initiatives within the FinTech and mobile payments arena are expected to add incremental value for its partners and customers.

"Bardi Co. is enthusiastic to be closely working with Upco's management team. We will continue to work diligently with Upco to successfully fulfill the Company's strategic objectives and global mission," stated Bardi Co's Managing Director, Chris Manfre. We believe that through well designed partnerships, effective communication and disciplined execution, the Upco model will establish the Company as a preeminent player within the telecommunication and financial technology industries."

About Bardi Co.

Bardi Co. is a transnational boutique investment bank offering services to middle market companies in a variety of industries. The firm specializes in mergers and acquisitions, fairness opinions, private placements, restructuring and business valuation for various purposes. Bardi Co.'s goal is to be the leading financial and trusted advisors to middle market companies.

About Upco International Inc.

Upco International Inc. is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp. With the forthcoming addition of the Upco E-Wallet using Blockchain Payment Services, users will be able to: send invoices, approve payments, transfer international funds, convert international currencies, and track transfers and payments.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Andrea Pagani, CEO and Director

office@upcointernational.com

212-461-3676

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward- looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward- looking information is typically identified by words such as: "will" "may" "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "development", "forthcoming", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Upco cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Upco is not a guarantee of future results or performance.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45775