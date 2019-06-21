Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2019) - Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSX: MIN) (FSE: 3XS) (OTCQX: EXMGF) ("Excelsior" or the "Company") reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of shareholders were elected as directors of Excelsior. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General Meeting on June 20, 2019 in Vancouver, B.C., are set out below:
Votes for
% Votes for
Votes
withheld
% Votes
withheld
Mark J. Morabito
141,013,912
97.05
4,292,314
2.95
Stephen Twyerould
144,371,069
99.36
935,157
0.64
Colin Kinley
144,384,369
99.37
921,857
0.63
Jim Kolbe
144,380,069
99.36
926,157
0.64
Fred DuVal
144,378,368
99.36
927,857
0.64
Michael Haworth
144,392,068
99.37
914,156
0.63
Lord Robin Renwick
145,184,389
99.97
121,337
0.08
Stephen Axcell
145,181,389
99.36
124,837
0.09
Shareholders at the Annual General and Special Meeting also approved the appointment of Excelsior's auditors.
About Excelsior Mining
Excelsior Mining "The Copper Solution Company" is a mineral exploration and development company that is advancing the Gunnison Copper Project in Cochise County, Arizona. The project is an advanced staged, low cost, environmentally friendly in-situ recovery copper extraction project. For more information on Excelsior, please visit our website at www.excelsiormining.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE EXCELSIOR BOARD
"Stephen Twyerould"
President & CEO
For further information regarding this press release, please contact:
Excelsior Mining Corp.
Concord Place, Suite 300, 2999 North 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ, 85018.
JJ Jennex, Vice President, Corporate Affairs
T: 604-723-1433
E: info@excelsiormining.com
www.excelsiormining.com
