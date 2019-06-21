Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (HYST LN) Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2019 / 15:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 102.1955 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 312500 CODE: HYST LN ISIN: LU1617164055 ISIN: LU1617164055 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HYST LN Sequence No.: 10985 EQS News ID: 828899 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2019 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)