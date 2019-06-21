Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TELW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2019 / 15:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 129.2677 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 87265 CODE: TELW LN ISIN: LU0533034392 ISIN: LU0533034392 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TELW LN Sequence No.: 10968 EQS News ID: 828865 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 21, 2019 09:18 ET (13:18 GMT)