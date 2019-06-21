sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 21.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,638 Euro		+0,112
+2,47 %
WKN: A1JGY5 ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 Ticker-Symbol: JWG1 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,618
4,782
16:06
4,658
4,751
16:05
21.06.2019 | 15:58
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, June 21

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date:21 June 2019

Name of applicant:John Wood Group PLC
Name of scheme:The John Wood Group PLC Employee Share Trust
Period of return:From:7 Dec 2018To:21 June 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:4,679,897 shares
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:4,679,897 shares

Name of contact:Lorraine Sproule
Telephone number of contact:01224 851000

© 2019 PR Newswire