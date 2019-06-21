The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 20 June 2019, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 20 June 2019 95.77p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 93.21p per ordinary share

21 June 2019

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45