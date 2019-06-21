Scientists working at Switzerland's École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, in the lab of renowned PV scientist Michael Grätzel, have developed a new method for testing perovskite solar cells that they say combines the advantages of laboratory and outdoor testing and will contribute to the creation of industry standards for characterizing perovskite stability.A team of researchers at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) has devised a new method for assessing the stability of perovskite solar cells which they say removes several of the drawbacks inherent to lab and outdoor testing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...