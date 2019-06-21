

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of morning trading on Friday after showing a notable move to the upside over the past few sessions. The Dow has spent the morning bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.



Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Dow is up 38.37 points or 0.1 percent at 26,791.54, the Nasdaq is down 4.04 points or 0.1 percent at 8,047.30 and the S&P 500 is down 0.50 points or less than tenth of a percent at 2,953.68.



The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders express some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets after the S&P 500 ended the previous session at a record closing high.



Traders may be looking ahead to next week's G20 summit in Japan, where Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are due to meet in an effort to revive trade talks.



The outcome of the Trump-Xi meeting could have a significant impact on the perception of the likelihood for an eventual U.S.-China trade deal.



Traders also seem cautious amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran after Iran's Revolutionary Guard shot down an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone on Thursday.



President Donald Trump has revealed he was just ten minutes away from launching a retaliatory attack on Iran before calling off the strikes.



'We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General,' Trump said in post on Twitter.



'10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone,' he added. 'I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world.'



The Trump administration has claimed the drone was over international waters when it was shot down, although Iran's Revolutionary Guard has argued the drone was flying over Iranian territory.



Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.



Commercial real estate stocks are seeing considerable weakness, however, with the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index slumping by 1.4 percent after ending the previous session at a twelve-year closing high.



Tobacco and telecom stocks have also moved to the downside in morning trading, while oil stocks are moving higher along with the price of crude oil.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.3 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets are seeing modest weakness on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both down by 0.2 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are giving back ground after moving significantly higher over the past few sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 6.2 basis points at 2.063 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX