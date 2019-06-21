

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) has revealed that its 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 will have a scary 760 horsepower and 625 foot-pounds of torque.



GT500's engine, which Ford claims to be its most powerful factory-built car, will allow it to go from 0 to 60 mph in about 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 200 mph. Ford did not reveal any pricing details of the new car. 2019 version of the Mustang GT350, which has a 662 horsepower engine starts at $59,140.



'The all-new 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 will produce 760 horsepower and 625 lb.-ft. of torque, making it the most powerful street-legal Ford ever - with the most power- and torque-dense supercharged production V8 engine in the world,' Ford said in a short press release.



GT500 is set to arrive in showrooms this fall after debuting at the Detroit Auto Show in January. The GT500 will likely compete with Dodge's Challenger Hellcat, which Fiat Chrysler said also surpasses 700 horsepower.



The 2020 GT500 features a 5.2-liter aluminum-block V8 engine that's hand-assembled in Romeo, Michigan.



