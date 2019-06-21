Terry Barber Management: Can Too Much "Mercury" Actually Be Good For You?

ST LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2019 / Right now the world seems obsessed with Freddie Mercury, fueled by the success of his biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Terry Barber has been obsessed too, creating a currently touring Freddie Mercury and Queen Tribute show. Plus, he's got a new concept album ready to drop. The record release party will take place in St. Louis, Terry's hometown, on June 29th 7pm at the Gaslight Studio, 4916 Shaw Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110. Attendees will hear a short performance and receive a copy of the album.

"Excess is a part of my nature. The bigger the better in all things!" -Freddie Mercury

"I love the fact that I can make people happy, in any form. Even if it's just an hour of their lives, if I can make them feel lucky or make them feel good, or bring a smile to a sour face, that to me is worthwhile." -Freddie Mercury

"In the tour, we relive the songs that made Freddie famous. And the audience gets to know Freddie as a person," explains Terry Barber, script writer, artistic director and lead performer.

"Mercury's artistry and his story are both fascinating. I started work on the project by reading five biographies about Freddie, almost a year before I knew that there was a film coming out. People had been asking me to perform Freddie's music for years, likely because of my high vocal range. Creating this show breaks new ground for me as my other tours have been musical theater and classical repertoire. "Mercury" is a full-on rock-and-roll tribute show with a storyline, and though I don't try to impersonate Freddie, I do my best to be the hard-core, flamboyant, over-the-top entertainer that his music deserves. To describe the show as 'fun' doesn't seem to cut it, darling!"

"Dullness is a disease!" - Freddie Mercury

And using what he learned pursuing a Master's Degree in historically informed performance at London's Trinity College of Music, Terry has created a concept recording, "Mercury - Reimagined" to honor Freddie's origins. "In this concept recording, it is my intention not only to deliver this art with the flamboyance and bravado that it requires, but also to include African or Indian elements (Freddie was born in Zanzibar and attended boarding school in Panchgani, India) when it enhances the musical landscape."

"For example, in our versions of 'Radio Ga Ga' and 'The Show Must Go On,' you can hear the use of Oud, Sitar, and additional nonwestern instruments. Also, we added a drum pattern to 'Bohemian Rhapsody' based on 'Dunumba' which is heard in Guinea as a ceremonial display of strength, bravery, and courage. Freddie needed all three as he faced discrimination because of his race and sexuality. Freddie's friends have even suggested that 'Bohemian Rhapsody' is an apology to his mother as he came to grips with who he was, killing his former identity."

"The most important thing is to live a fabulous life. As long as it's fabulous, I don't care how long it is." -Freddie Mercury

As a musical innovator and lover of classical music, Freddie combined classical and rock in his own way, pioneering the crossover classical genre.

"Co-producers, Carl Nappa (Mariah Carey, NSYNC, Nelly, Placido Domingo, Celine Dion) and I have taken many of the songs in a more classical direction. Our hope is that Freddie would be proud of this reinvention of his work," shares Terry.

"I want to be remembered as a musician of some worth and substance" -Freddie Mercury

Barber has almost 80 scheduled tour dates, mostly in the USA and Canada in the coming season. In addition to Barber, whose resume includes many of the world's best venues and recognition by the Grammy mechanism, the very impressive touring band includes Don Carr (lead guitarist from The Oak Ridge Boys), Jonathan Cummings (performed with Barry Manilow), recent Tony winner Grace Field (as a member of the Grammy-winning group Broadway Inspirational Voices), and sensational bass player Bob "Bones" Moltedo.

The full "MERCURY" touring performance July 13 at the Grandel in St. Louis will include:

We Will Rock You, The Show Must Go On, Under Pressure, I Want It All, Hammer To Fall, Radio Ga Ga, Fat Bottomed Girls, Love Of My Life, We Are The Champions, Barcelona, The Great Pretender, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Bohemian Rhapsody and more.

RECORD RELEASE PARTY "Mercury - Reimagined"

7:00 pm June 29th ,2019

Gaslight Lounge

4916 Shaw Ave, St. Louis MO 63130

No Advance Reservations $10 cover at the door as space allows

"MERCURY" Tour Show

8:00 pm July 13th ,2019

Grandel Theater

3610 Grandel Sq., St. Louis MO 63103

MetroTix.com 314-534-1111

Produced by Terry Barber

Sponsored by Artists for a Cause Inc.

Presented By The Presenters Dolan

About Terry Barber

2016 St. Louis Regional Arts Commission fellowship award winner, Terry Barber is a rare countertenor with an extreme range and versatile voice. He is equally at home in the concert hall, recording studio, theater, and opera house. He is an alum of multiple Grammy-winning Chanticleer, and a voting member of the Grammy Awards. As a member of the advisory committee for Nelly's exTreme Recording Institute, Terry is thrilled that his most recent recording was considered for six Grammy nominations. The LA Times has recognized his "Great performances of vitality and verve." His solo tours in the USA and Canada have had more than 300 performances, about one of which the Atlanta Journal-Constitution raved, "...his grasp of the texts and elegant phrasing made for charismatic singing" and "Barber has star quality." Terry has been a soloist in many of the world's most prestigious venues, Including the Metropolitan Opera House, Carnegie Hall, London's Queen Elizabeth Hall and Moscow's Svetlanov Hall. And he can be heard on recordings with artists ranging from Madonna to the London Philharmonic. Terry Barber is a performer with an interest in the community, and an especially broad educational background. He is the founder of Artists For A Cause Inc., a nonprofit that supports artists who serve community needs. Terry was awarded a certificate in nonprofit management from Duke University and holds both a Master's Degree in Historically Informed Performance and a Postgraduate Performance Certificate with Distinction from Trinity College, London. He is a graduate of the musical-theater program at Northwestern University where he also completed a music-technology certificate. More at TerryBarber.com Facebook.com/TouringArtist Instagram.com/TouringArtist Twitter.com/TerryBarber Youtube.com/TerryBarber

Terry Barber, Touring Artist

www.TerryBarber.com

