Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2019) - MarijuanaStox announces publication of an article that discusses The Yield Growth Corporation (CSE: BOSS) (OTC: BOSQF). The company has been aggressively addressing demand for health, wellness, and beauty products infused with premium-cannabis and hemp-based products on an international scale with subsidiary, Urban Juve.

Higher Demand for Cannabis and CBD Products

There are several key catalysts driving cannabis and CBD growth.

More states are approving its use. Corporate America has quickly woken up to the immense opportunity. The global community is racing to keep up with demand. CBD products are hitting the shelves at major retailers.

Also, according to the Brightfield Group, worldwide CBD sales are expected to soar from $591 million in 2018 to as high as $22 billion by 2022 - a compound growth rate of 147%. In addition, according to Technavio Research Report, "CBD Oil Market is witnessed to grow USD 1.9 billion, at a CAGR of 31% from 2018 to 2022."

All as consumers and retailers clamor for CBD products. Simon Property Group is partnering with Green Growth Brands. CVS will now carry CBD products across the U.S. The Vitamin Shoppe just announced it will sell CBD products. In addition, Abercrombie & Fitch just partnered with Green Growth Brands to sell CBD body care products.

The Yield Growth Corporation is One of the Companies Benefiting

The Yield Growth Corporation just announced that the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC) just gave final packaging approval for 3 additional Wright & Well cannabis products to be distributed in Oregon, in the United States. Manufacturing will now begin on all 9 Wright & Well cannabis products in Oregon. The latest 3 approved Wright & Well products include Be Nimble Marijuana Capsules with Blue City Diesel Cannabis Flower and a blend of Ayurvedic herbs; Be Able Marijuana Capsules with Purple Hindu Cush Cannabis Flower and Aloe Vera, Dill and other herbs; and Be Friendly Marijuana Capsules with Cherry Chem Cannabis flower and a blend of Ayurvedic herbs intended to treat symptoms of PMS.

"Wright & Well's goal is to demystify the world of cannabis to allow people to make it part of a healthy lifestyle," says Penny Green, Yield Growth CEO. "We want to compel users to experience the same sense of freedom from feeling great as they do from making the decision to purchase Wright & Well."

For more information, visit the company's website at https://yieldgrowth.com

