Compagnie Financière Tradition: New bond placement



Compagnie Financière Tradition SA took advantage of the attractive market conditions to successfully raise CHF 105 million on the Swiss capital market through the placement of a straight bond. This new issuance, with a maturity of 6 years to July 2025 and carrying a coupon of 1.75 %, was achieved under the lead management of Credit Suisse and Zürcher Kantonalbank. Through this new financing, the Group further strengthens its financial structure. The proceeds from this transaction will be used for general corporate purposes including repayment of existing debt at maturity and to support the Group's growth strategy.





