Compagnie Financière Tradition: New bond placement

21 June 2019
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA took advantage of the attractive market conditions to successfully raise CHF 105 million on the Swiss capital market through the placement of a straight bond. This new issuance, with a maturity of 6 years to July 2025 and carrying a coupon of 1.75 %, was achieved under the lead management of Credit Suisse and Zürcher Kantonalbank. Through this new financing, the Group further strengthens its financial structure. The proceeds from this transaction will be used for general corporate purposes including repayment of existing debt at maturity and to support the Group's growth strategy.
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in 29 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,300 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
