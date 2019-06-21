Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Announces 2019 Annual and Special Meeting Results

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2019 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX: LXRP) (CSE: LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria") announces the results of the 2019 Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting").

On June 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. (Pacific Time), the Company held the Meeting whereby there were 43,217,711 shares of the Company represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, constituting 55.1% of the Company's issued share capital as at May 3, 2019, being the record date of the Meeting. The matters voted upon at the Meeting and the final voting results are set forth below:

Matter Being Voted On For Against Abstain or Withheld Broker Non-Vote Percent

Approved By To Elect Chris Bunka as a director 19,320,620 N/A 235,561 23,661,530 98.8% To Elect John Docherty as a director 19,292,585 N/A 263,596 23,661,530 98.65% To Elect Nicholas Baxter as a director 19,320,092 N/A 236,089 23,661,530 98.79% To Elect Ted McKechnie as a director 19,346,679 N/A 209,501 23,661,530 98.93% To Appoint Davidson & Company LLP as Auditors 41,946,901 N/A 1,270,810 0 97.2% To Approve Executive Compensation 19,101,153 455,028 0 23,661,530 97.67% To Approve Executive Compensation Annually 692,428 N/A 181,412 23,661,530 3.54% To Approve Executive Compensation every two years 345,768 N/A 181,412 23,661,530 1.77% To Approve Executive Compensation every three years 18,641,658 N/A 181,412 23,661,530 95.32% To Approve the Equity Incentive Plan 18,936,404 619,777 0 23,661,530 96.83%

All of the proposals are described in detail in the Company's proxy statement filed with the Securities Exchange Commission via Edgar and with the BC Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission via SEDAR on May 22, 2019.

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has developed and out-licenses its disruptive delivery technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries around the world and has patents granted in the USA and in Australia for utilization of its DehydraTECH delivery technology. Lexaria's technology provides increases in intestinal absorption rates; more rapid delivery to the bloodstream; and important taste-masking benefits, for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules.

For regular updates, connect with Lexaria on Twitter https://twitter.com/lexariacorp and on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/lexariabioscience/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes forward-looking statements. Statements which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The Company makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: that any additional stock warrants or stock options will be exercised. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, government regulation, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, the patent application and approval process and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and filings. There is no assurance that existing capital is sufficient for the Company's needs or that it will be able to raise additional capital. There is no assurance that Lexaria will successfully complete any other contemplated or existing technology license agreements; or that results from any studies will be favorable or in any way support future business activities of any kind. Scientific R&D is often unpredictable and unanticipated results could emerge from any study and have a material impact. There is no assurance that any planned corporate activity, scientific study, R&D, business venture, or initiative will be pursued, or if pursued, will be successful. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). TurboCBDTM, DehydraTECHTM technology and ViPovaTM products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Alex Blanchard, Communications Manager

(250)765-6424 Ext 202

www.lexariabioscience.com

or

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

SOURCE: Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549483/Lexaria-Announces-2019-Annual-and-Special-Meeting-Results