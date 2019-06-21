

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Missouri police officials have arrested a man after he threatened to 'kill every gay person' at an upcoming gay pride parade in St. Louis.



Edward Terry of Overland, Missouri, was charged with making a terrorist threat after he allegedly sent a threatening email to one of PrideSTL's parade planners. In the email, he said he would 'come to pride fest with my guns to kill every gay person I can before I kill myself.'



The PrideSTL managed contacted FBI and authorities tracked the email back to Terry through his cellphone. He said that he created the account using the name of a woman he once lived with, according to St. Louis Post-Dispatch.



St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said the suspect presents a risk to the community and his office will ask a judge to have Terry held without bond. Terry's bail has been set at $20,000, cash only.



'We take threats of this nature very seriously, especially in relation to historically marginalized communities that have been victims of violence,' Bell said.



St. Louis' PrideFest is scheduled for June 29 and 30.



