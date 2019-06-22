Internet Marketing Company: Accident Forgiveness Will Help Policyholders Save Car Insurance Money

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains how drivers can keep their car insurance rates low by accessing accident forgiveness plans.

Drivers can prevent their premium rates to increase following an at-fault accident by purchasing accident forgiveness.

Accident forgiveness is an optional coverage that will help drivers to keep their car insurance rates low if they caused an accident. Not every car insurance company offers this coverage, so it's important for drivers to check if their insurer offers this option.

Depending on the severity of the accident and their driving record, causing an accident can make policyholders premium rates go up with as much as 50%. In order to avoid this thing happening, some insurance companies offer the accident forgiveness option. Usually, this coverage will make sure policyholders premium rates stay the same after their first at-fault accident.

Accident forgiveness programs vary a lot from one insurance company to another. Also, accident forgiveness is not offered in every state. Some companies will offer accident forgiveness automatically when policyholders renew their auto policy, while others will offer accident forgiveness as an option for drivers to purchase. There are several insurance companies that will offer accident forgiveness for free for those loyal customers that maintained a cleaned driving record for several years.

Depending on the insurer, accident forgiveness policy will forgive the policyholder for a single at-fault accident that happened once in a period that ranges from one year to three years, or for multiple at-fault accidents that happened in the same period. Also, if it happens that the policyholder gets involved in an accident while he is covered by accident forgiveness and he does not follow up that that accident with other accidents, the policyholder premium rates can drop with as much as $100 for every year if he maintains a clean driving record.

"Accident forgiveness will prevent premiums get expensive after the first at-fault accident," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

