Internet Marketing Company: What is Personal Injury Protection (PIP) and What are its Benefits?

Personal Injury Protection, or "No-Fault" insurance, is one of the basic car insurance plans and is meant to cover driver's medical bills in the event of a car accident. Payment is not dependent on who was at fault in the accident, so even if you caused most of the damage, PIP will still cover you. Some states make PIP mandatory, while others have their own set of laws and rules for the coverage.





PIP coverage is a no-fault policy. This means it can be claimed regardless of whether the accident was the policyholder's fault or not. This is a big advantage, also because it does not deal with time delays, which could have been caused in determining the fault.

Besides covering the medical expenses of a policyholder and his passengers, PIP also covers the costs for lost wages, childcare, house care, burial, and rehabilitation. These additional points make PIP insurance different from medical payments coverage. However, these also make PIP comparatively more expensive.

PIP insurance is mandatory in 16 states. These states chose to make PIP insurance compulsory in the hopes of limiting the number of lawsuits filed against at-fault drivers.

PIP coverage extends to any passenger who was in the policyholder's car at the moment of the accident. This means that they will have their medical costs covered.



Personal injury protection does not cover non-economic losses such as damages due to pain and suffering. Also, if motorists are driving while intoxicated or under the influence of drugs (DUI or DWI), or purposely causing the accident, their personal injury protection benefits will be nullified.

Personal injury protection can often work in conjunction with your health insurance plans. In many cases, you may have the option of setting your health insurance as your primary form of injury coverage after an accident. This means that when you are hurt in an accident your health insurance benefits will pay your medical costs first. After that, your PIP coverage will help with expenses that exceed your health insurance limits.

"Considering the high medical costs, Personal Injury Protection is a must-have policy for any driver. It will provide you and your passengers with sufficient money to get the proper treatment," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

