ATX unchanged, but great comebacks from voestalpine and Andritz. News from Aluflexpack, Austrian labour market, Kapsch TrafficCom, Andritz, Sanochemia, OMV, voestalpine, Bawag, Valneva; Lenzing and Frequentis. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 0,37% to 2.951,09 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 7,48%. Up to now there were 64 days with a positive and 55 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 10,61% away, from the low 7,48%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,35%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,3%. These are the best-performers this week: SBO 6,31% in front of voestalpine 6,08% and Andritz 4,73%. And the following stocks performed worst: Kapsch TrafficCom -6,4% in front of RBI -5,45% and Palfinger -5,12%. Further highlights this week: ...

