Aluflexpack: Together with its sole shareholder, Montana Tech Components AG a company owned by Austrian investor Michael Tojner, and Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG, Aluflexpack AG has determined the terms of the planned listing in the International Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange. The price range for the shares offered was set at CHF 20.00 to CHF 26.00 per share. The bookbuilding process will begin 17 June 2019, and is expected to conclude on 27 June 2019, at 12:00 (noon) CEST. The announcement of the final offer price is expected to take place on 28 June 2019. On the same day, the listing and the commencement of the trading of the shares on the SIX are envisaged to take place. Igor Arbanas, CEO of Aluflexpack AG, says: "We are well positioned in selected fast ...

