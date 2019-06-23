FMA: During the 1st quarter of 2019, the outstanding volume of foreign currency loans to private households in Austria compared with the previous quarter fell by - 3.2% or - Euro 480 mn, or by almost Euro 2 bn (-12.3%) in comparison with the 1st quarter of 2018, Austrian financial authority FMA said. The outstanding volume has decreased by -71.4% adjusted for exchange rate effects since its high point in 2008. In absolute terms there are still however Euro 14.46 bn outstanding in foreign currency loans. The proportion of foreign currency loans to the total loans granted to households has already fallen below one-tenth (9.3%), at its height it was almost one-third (31.8%). 96.1% of foreign currency loans are denominated in Swiss Franc, with 3.6% in Japanese Yen. Since ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...