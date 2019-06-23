

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President Donald Trump Sunday said he does not want to start a war with Iran. However, he warned that if it comes to a war then it will be 'obliteration like you've never seen before' for the Islamic Republic.



In an interview on NBC's 'Meet The Press' on Sunday, Trump said that the only condition is that Iran can not have a nuclear weapon.



'I'm not looking for war and if there is, it'll be obliteration like you've never seen before,' Trump said. 'But I'm not looking to do that. But you can't have a nuclear weapon. You want to talk? Good. Otherwise you can have a bad economy for the next three years.'



'Iran cannot have Nuclear Weapons! Under the terrible Obama plan, they would have been on their way to Nuclear in a short number of years, and existing verification is not acceptable. We are putting major additional Sanctions on Iran on Monday. I look forward to the day that.....' Trump had tweeted on Saturday.



Tensions between the U.S. and Iran rose after the country shot down a U.S. military drone last Monday. Iran's Revolutionary Guard claim it shot down the 'intruding American spy drone' after it entered into the country's territory. However, the U.S. Central Command said, 'Iranian reports that the aircraft was over Iran are false. This was an unprovoked attack on a U.S. surveillance asset in international airspace.'



Meanwhile, Trump revealed on Friday that he called off an attack on Iran just '10 minutes before the strike.'



Trump said he decided to call off the military strikes amid concerns the number of expected casualties was not a 'proportionate' response to Iran shooting down an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone.



'On Monday they shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters,' Trump tweeted. 'We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General.'



'10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone,' he added. 'I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world.'



