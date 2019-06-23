

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Perrigo Company plc has recalled an infant formula only sold at Walmart due to a potential presence of metal.



Perrigo has recalled 35-ounce, 992-gram containers of Parent's Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron. This product is being recalled because of the potential presence of metal foreign matter in a single lot of the product C26EVFV. The total number of containers affected by this recall is 23,388.



No adverse events have been reported to date, and the recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution stemming from a consumer report.



Consumers who may have purchased the product should look for Lot Code C26EVFV with a 'use by' date of February 26, 2021. Any consumers who purchased the product should discontinue use and can visit any Walmart store for a refund.



