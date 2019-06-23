sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 23.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

97,41 Euro		-0,03
-0,03 %
WKN: 860853 ISIN: US9311421039 Ticker-Symbol: WMT 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WALMART INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WALMART INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
97,45
98,03
22.06.
97,63
97,87
21.06.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC38,00-2,56 %
WALMART INC97,41-0,03 %