





BEIJING, June 21, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - I believe that many friends have envied the holographic projection technology that appeared in science fiction films such as "Iron Man", "Blade Runner", "Star Wars" and other science fiction movies, that is, the protagonist randomly waved and moved, the virtual image in front of him changed accordingly. In recent years, projection technologies such as intelligence, laser and 3D have developed rapidly. Then how far are we from holographic projections in science fiction movies? However, WIMI Hologram AR's holographic cloud system makes the science fiction reality by building high-quality holographic images.In CCTV Spring Festival Gala in 2015, the famous domestic singer Li Yuchun performed the creative program "Jinxiu", in which the holographic projection technology is used, amazing numerous domestic compatriots who are watching the Spring Festival Gala. Michael Jackson is the world's best-known deceased singer, and Americans made use of the holographic software technology to synthesize Jackson's holographic concerts. Each ticket of the concert in Las Vegas and other places is sold for hundreds of dollars, and there are nearly 1,000 audiences in each concert every day, which has lasted for several years. Jackson's holographic concert is almost full every day, accumulating more than 1 billion U.S. dollars at the box office. It can be confirmed from this aspect that stage IP is also the most easily realized part in the holographic industry.The holographic technology is a technology to record and reproduce real three-dimensional images of objects using the interference and diffraction principles. The first step is to record the light wave information of the object using the principle of interference, namely, the shooting process: the objects shot forms a diffuse object beam under laser irradiation; the other part of the laser is emitted on the holographic film as a reference beam to be superimposed with the object beam to generate interference, and the phase and amplitude of each point on the object light wave are converted into spatially varying intensity, thereby recording all the information of the object light wave by utilizing the contrast and spacing between the interference fringes. The film that records the interference fringe becomes a hologram, or called holographic photo after image development, photographic fixing and other processing procedures; the second step is to reproduce the light wave information of the object by using the principle of diffraction, which is the imaging process: the holographic image is like a complex grating, and a diffracted light wave of a linearly recorded sinusoidal hologram generally gives two images under the coherent laser illumination, namely, the original image (also known as the initial image) and the conjugate image. The reproduced image has a strong three-dimensional sense and a real visual effect. Each part of the hologram records the light information of each point on the object. Therefore, in principle, each part of the hologram can reproduce the entire image of the original object. Multiple different images can be recorded on the same negative film through multiple exposures, and can be shown separately without interference.Over time, the WIMI Hologram AR team represented by holographic technology in China has been engaged in the technology research and development for many years. WIMI Hologram AR has made remarkable achievement sin the output of holographic AR advertisements and entertainment technologies, and is promoting the extensive application of holographic technology in more industries to expand its leading position in the industry. The company will also continue to expand its reserves of high-quality holographic computer vision, and will particularly put emphasis on the development and acquisition of computer vision in the entertainment and education sectors.WIMI Hologram AR focuses on computer vision holographic cloud service. It is one of the largest integrated holographic cloud industry entities in China with the largest scale, the most complete industry chain and the best performance. It aims to become a holographic cloud platform with the most potential and the most international influence.WIMI Hologram covers many links of holographic AR technology, including the holographic computer vision AI synthesis, holographic visual presentation, holographic interactive software development, holographic AR online and offline advertising, holographic ARSDK payment, 5G holographic communication software development, holographic face recognition development, and holographic AI face changing development. With the one-stop service capabilities, it has grown into one of the largest providers of holographic cloud integrated technology solutions in China.WIMI Hologram has made major breakthroughs and leapfrog development in holographic application fields such as advertising, entertainment, education, and 5G communications. It aims at the in-depth research and development and market application of holographic 3D computer vision collection, AI synthesis, transmission, presentation and application. It is also committed to constructing a scalable and open service platform, building a bridge between holographic technology application and holographic computer vision presentation, achieving the presentation of the application of holographic computer vision in different scenes, and promoting leapfrog development in the industry, in order to realize the vision of WIMI Hologram, "to become the creator of China's holographic ecosystem".In the future, the study on holographic technology will play a very important role in monitors and augmented reality devices. So now, we are working on many other related applications, such as ultra-thin and lightweight optical devices for cameras and satellites." Such device will replace the bulky device, making the camera smaller to reduce the size and weight of the optical device on the spacecraft and lower the cost of space mission. Meanwhile, smart phones, smart hardware, AR holography, robots and AI devices also belong to its application scenarios.It is a complex process moving from science fiction to reality, which requires a series of processes such as technical research, search of materials, equipment manufacturing, effect verification, collaborative cooperation and practical applications, etc. However, it is not impossible to explore and innovate the practice through efforts. In the future, with the development of science and technology, we are expected to see more technologies in science fiction to come into real life and benefit the mankind.