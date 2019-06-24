

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Monday release May numbers for credit card spending, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, credit card spending was up 0.6 percent on month and 4.5 percent on year.



Japan will provide final April figures for its leading and coincident indexes, as well as May results for supermarket sales. The previous readings for the leading and coincident indexes were 95.5 and 101.9, respectively, while supermarket sales sank 1.0 percent on year in April.



Singapore will see May numbers for consumer prices; in April, inflation was down 0.3 percent on month and up 0.8 percent on year.



Indonesia will provide May figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In April, imports were worth $15.10 billion and exports were at $12.60 billion for a trade deficit of $2.51 billion.



