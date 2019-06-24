Lazada Group activates Olympic Games partnership in Southeast Asia

as part of Alibaba's worldwide partnership with the IOC

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Asia eCommerce leader Lazada Group yesterday activated its Olympic Games partnership as part of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) long-term partnership with Alibaba Group. As an official partner in Southeast Asia, Lazada will help Olympic stakeholders further the reach of the Olympic Movement and connect with this region's fans.

"We are delighted to have Southeast Asia's eCommerce leader on board as an advocate of our Olympic values. We believe Lazada's digital footprint will assist us in spreading the spirit of the Olympic Games far and wide across this important region, particularly with a younger audience," said Timo Lumme, Managing Director, IOC Television & Marketing Services.

Lazada is Alibaba Group's eCommerce flagship in Southeast Asia.

"As an eCommerce pioneer in the region, Lazada seeks to continuously accelerate progress in Southeast Asia and encourage every individual to pursue and ignite new possibilities," said Lazada Group CEO Pierre Poignant. "We are honoured to be activating Alibaba's partnership with the IOC under our brand and look forward to bringing more Olympic-related moments to this region over the next nine years."

Lazada will leverage the advertising and promotional opportunities connected with using Olympic marks and imagery, including marks from National Olympic Committees.

The editions leading up to 2028 include the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, the Olympic Games Paris 2024, the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 and the Olympic Winter Games 2026 in a city yet to be selected by the IOC.

Lazada held a series of local engagement initiatives themed "Every Small Inspiration Matters", starting with internal employee events across the region. These local events were organised on 21 and 23 June to commemorate the annual Olympic Day, a property owned by the IOC.

The Lazada Heart logomark, which features in the unveiled co-branding with the Olympic Games this past weekend, represents the heartbeat of Southeast Asia. It is part of Lazada Group's refreshed brand idea "Go Where Your Heart Beats" - capturing its evolved brand purpose from an online shopping platform to a lifestyle destination through which people can fulfil their desires.

"As Southeast Asia's leading eCommerce platform by scale and by reach, we are capturing and also contributing to the heartbeat of the region," said Mary Zhou, Chief Marketing Officer of Lazada Group. "Through this partnership, we hope to further extend the heart of the Olympic Games and its meaningful values to Southeast Asia."

