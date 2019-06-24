Livestock Philippines 2019 Exhibition Postponed On Instruction of the Department of Agriculture due to Concerns of African Swine Fever

MANILA, Philippines, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Agriculture has implemented tightened quarantine controls as one of its strategies since the outbreak started last year. As a result, the Department and the local swine industry have raised the possibility of ASF entering the country through international events, as some of the foreign exhibitors and/or participants may come from ASF infected countries.

Although Swine is only one component of Livestock Philippines, the organizers, based on expert advice, had put in place extensive biosecurity measures including the cooperation of the attendees to follow strict quarantine measures. However these measures were not seen as sufficient and the industry associations have requested our cooperation to postpone the event to a later date.

We seek the understanding of foreign and local trade associations, governments, attendees, exhibitors and other stake holders such as shipping companies, hotels and tour operators who are severely affected due to the late decision. We also hope that the associations and stakeholders related to Aquaculture, Feeds, Broiler, Layer and Cattle understand and support the swine industry's concerns.

All Livestock Philippines 2019 participants may get in touch with their respective UBM office for details. We look forward to your continuous support in 2020 when this event will return, many thanks for your kind understanding.

