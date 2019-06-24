EQS-News / 24/06/2019 / 11:21 UTC+8 [To: Business Editor][For Immediate Release] / _(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)_ Guotai Junan International Awarded "Outstanding Investment Bank" and "Best Corporate Governance" by _China Financial Market_ [24 June 2019, Hong Kong] *Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited *("*Guotai Junan International*", "*GTJAI*", the "*Company*" or "*Group*", stock code:*1788*) is pleased to announce that the Company was granted the "Outstanding Investment Bank Award" and the "Best Corporate Governance Award" in the "China Financial Market Awards 2019" held by the magazine _China Financial Market, _a vivid testimony that Guotai Junan International's investment bank business and Corporate Governance are highly recognized by the industry. *Fruitful Achievements in IPO Underwriting, DCM Business Leading the Industry* For years, Guotai Junan International has been making steady progress and leaving remarkable footprints in the IPO sponsoring and underwriting market. In recent years, witnessing the increasingly tight connection between Mainland and Hong Kong stock market as well as the reformation of listing rules in the HKEX, the Company proactively adjusted and optimized its business strategy in the equity capital market to gradually shift its focus to medium and large-size enterprise clients, with adherence to a business principle emphasizing stability, practicability and ambition. In the year 2018, the Group participated in 18 equity financing projects, including the Xiaomi Corporation (1810.HK), which was the largest private enterprise listing project recorded in Hong Kong, and the Bank of Gansu Co., Ltd. (2139.HK), which ranked top ten in terms of capital raised. In the debt capital market, GTJAI maintains its leadership in the industry with an influential brand reputation and the professional services backed with its teams of elites. In 2018, the Company has achieved improvement in both "quality" and "quantity" for the DCM business, completing a total of 142 debt issuance projects with nearly HKD319.7 billion raised, a record breakthrough with a year-on-year growth of 28%. Meanwhile, the Company maintains a market-leading position in the US dollar-denominated bonds issued by the Chinese corporates, ranking the second in the Asia (ex-Japan) G3 Corporate High-Yield Bond Underwriter League Table in terms of number of issuance activities and issuance amount. *Success in Corporate Governance and Business Performance Wining Continuous Praise from the Industry* Deeply rooted in Hong Kong for over 20 years, GTJAI has always been upholding the faith on prudent development. Besides the rapid business growth, the Company has established a clear and transparent management framework with well-designed policies and procedures for governance, thereby to realize long-term and sustainable development through efficient management and rigorous risk control, with an aim to maximize returns to shareholders. GTJAI's board of directors and managements attach great importance to corporate governance by conducting regular and strict revisions to optimize the Company's management system continuously, while prioritizing the growth quality, rather than scale of the business as the development goal. The positive performances of corporate governance and business have served as a "two-wheel drive" to win the Company continuous praises and honors, which reveal the industry's high recognition on GTJAI. In 2018, the Company has received a total of 19 awards in respect of numerous areas such as corporate governance, risk management and investor relations from prestigious media and professional organizations, including _Corporate Governance Asia_ and _Bloomberg Businessweek._ Moreover, GTJAI has been regarding risk management as a core of corporate governance for years. The Company has established well-rounded framework, policies and system for risk management, which, together with the executive capability of its professional team, has laid a solid foundation for the continuous development of business and the sustainability of the Company. The unremitting pursuance for the faith _"Risk Management Creates Value"_ has brought the Company a significantly leading credit rating among the Chinese securities houses in Hong Kong: "Baa2/Prime-2" from Moody's and "BBB+/A-2" from Standard & Poor's, further consolidating the Company's industry-leading position and strengthening its core competence. / About _China Financial Market:_ Established in 2012, the magazine _China Financial Market_ aims to introduce the development and trend of Chinese listed companies, covering macroeconomic analysis, industry tracking, investment advice and financing information. The "China Financial Market Awards" is held by _China Financial Market_ and has earned wide attention and high recognition from all walks of life with a fair and square judging mechanism and an authoritative judging committee. Upholding the faith "To Discover Promising Corporates and Inspire Innovative Concepts", the award will, together with the strength of outstanding listed companies and financial institutions, continuously devote to consolidating Hong Kong's position as an international financial hub in the future, leveraging on its keen market insights and the superiority of collective resources. - End- *About Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited* *Guotai Junan International* is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company. The Company is the first Chinese securities broker to list on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange by way of initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong, the Company provides diversified integrated financial services. The core services include: wealth management, brokerage, corporate finance, loans and financing, asset management and financial products. The Company is one of the constituents of HSCI, Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index, FTSE HK index and FTSE HK ex H share index. Guotai Junan International has been assigned "Baa2 / Prime-2" and "BBB+ / A-2" rating from Moody and Standard & Poor respectively. The controlling shareholder, Guotai Junan Securities Company Limited (Stock Code: 601211.SS; 2611.HK), is the comprehensive financial provider with a long-term, sustainable and overall leading position in the Chinese securities industry. Backed by strong operational support, the Company will be able to further explore the HK and the Asia-Pacific market, aiming to become an important financial institution with market influence in the region. For more information about Guotai Junan International: http://www.gtjai.com [1]. 