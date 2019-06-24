Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

As communicated in an adhoc press release on Monday June 3rd, during the weekend of 1st/2nd June, Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA) was affected by a ransomware attack which caused disruption to many of its IT systems in several countries. Eurofins IT staff and their internal and external IT security teams and experts took prompt actions to contain the incident, mitigate its impact including by taking many systems offline and have been working around the clock to return the IT operations to normal in the companies of the Group that have been affected. As Eurofins IT teams reacted promptly many of the Group's companies were able to continue operating without impacting customers. Moreover, on Tuesday June 4th we were able to resume full or partial operations for a number of impacted companies and have continued to do so every day since then. As a result, as of Monday June 17th, the vast majority of affected laboratories' operations had been restored. The production and reporting IT systems of essentially all those that remained became operational again during the past week. Restoration operations are continuing for some less important back office and software development systems as well as in a few companies (representing less than 2% of the Group's revenues) some specific procedures required before restart of certain activities that are anticipated to be completed by end of next week.

Eurofins companies have alerted and are cooperating with law enforcement agencies and renowned IT forensics and security companies in the investigation of this matter. Forensics investigations are ongoing but we have identified the variant of the malware used and it is now being recognised and when detected neutralized by our IT security solutions as updated with the versions released on Sunday June 2nd and thereafter. Additional security tools we are deploying since then as well as the world class cyber security experts who are supporting us are and will be providing additional protection and monitoring. We are continuing to work intensively with leading cybersecurity experts to further secure our current systems and infrastructure and to add enhanced security features and measures to protect our systems and data. The investigations conducted so far by our internal and external IT forensics experts have not found evidence of any unauthorised theft or transfer of confidential client data. The security of our client data and of all our IT systems is of the utmost importance to Eurofins. Eurofins companies remain committed to making significant investments in the continuous improvement of the security of their IT systems.

Eurofins profoundly apologises to the customers of those of its laboratories and sites that have been impacted by the consequences of this sophisticated attack. As much as possible, the companies concerned have been and will be in communication with customers affected by delays or capacity bottlenecks and are sharing further information as needed and available.

In spite of sometimes significant obstacles, the staff in our laboratories that were affected has been finding countless ways of working to ensure the full or partial continuity of their business and to minimise the impact of this ransomware attack on their customers. The impact of this attack on our financial results may unfortunately be material especially for Q2 but at this point, it is still too early to evaluate the net potential financial impact of this incident on our operations as well as the proportion of revenue losses that will be mitigated by reimbursement from our insurers. It is also too early to evaluate what proportion of the lost work days in the affected companies has already been or can be caught back over the next few days and weeks, including through additional shifts and weekend work. For the above reasons and as many of the affected sites were only partially impacted and their restart to full productivity is typically a progressive process over time, at this time it is not yet possible to provide reliable consolidated information as to the proportion of revenues that will have been affected as a result of this incident. The focus of our teams in the companies that were affected is to catch up on their work backlog and deliver the quality and speed of service our customers are used to getting from their Eurofins laboratory, and that they deserve. We will provide an update on the financial impact of this attack as part of our half-year report publication on 29th of August.

Investor Relations

Eurofins Scientific

Phone: +32 2 766 1620

E-mail: ir@eurofins.com