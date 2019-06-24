Regulatory News:

VALBIOTIS (FR0013254851 ALVAL PEA/SME eligible) (Paris:ALVAL), a French Research Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, today announced that it has been selected to participate in the first HealthTech Investor Days, being held June 24-25 in Paris.

This international event is organized by France Biotech, the association of health entrepreneurs, and gathers the full ecosystem of innovation: French and European HealthTech flagships (biotechs, medtechs, e-health companies), pharmaceutical companies and international investors specialized in health innovation. This event is placed under the High Patronage of Emmanuel MACRON, President of the French Republic.

"We are proud to be selected among the companies that are working to meet the medical challenges of tomorrow. This first edition of the HealthTech Investor Days is an opportunity to present VALBIOTIS to international health players, explain our development strategy, as well as communicate the milestones recently achieved such as the receipt of VALEDIA (active substance: TOTUM-63) patents in the United States and in Europe and the success of its industrial transposition, with the Pierre Fabre Group. VALBIOTIS is the only listed company to develop a new class of hybrid products dedicated to reducing the risk of major metabolic diseases," comments Jocelyn PINEAU, CFO of VALBIOTIS.

ABOUT VALBIOTIS

VALBIOTIS is a French Research Development company committed to scientific innovation for the treatment and prevention of metabolic diseases. Its products are made for major players in the health care sector. VALBIOTIS particularly focuses on solutions to prevent type 2 diabetes, NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis), obesity and cardiovascular diseases.

VALBIOTIS was founded in La Rochelle in early 2014 and has formed numerous partnerships with top academic centers in France and abroad, including La Rochelle University, the CNRS and Clermont Auvergne University located in Clermont-Ferrand. These partnerships have enabled Valbiotis to benefit from strong financial leverage, particularly thanks to experts and technical partners who support its projects. The Company has established three sites in France Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63) and an American office in Boston (MA).

VALBIOTIS is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and received the "Innovative Company" status accorded by BPI France. Valbiotis has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs by obtaining support from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). VALBIOTIS is a PEA-SME eligible company.

Find out more about VALBIOTIS:

http://valbiotis.com/

Name: VALBIOTIS

ISIN code: FR0013254851

Mnemonic code: ALVAL

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about VALBIOTIS' objectives, based on rational hypotheses and the information available to the company at the present time. However, in no way does this constitute a guarantee of future performance, and these projections can be reconsidered based on changes in economic conditions and financial markets, as well as a certain number of risks and doubts, including those described in the VALBIOTIS core document, filed with the French Financial Markets Regulator (AMF) on 5 April 2017 (application number I.17-012), as well as in the 2017 annual financial report, filed with AMF on 3 April 2018. This press release, as well as the information contained herein, does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe to, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe to, VALBIOTIS' shares or securities in any country.

