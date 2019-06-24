Voltalia SA Voltalia announces the launch of a capital increase with shareholders' preferential subscription rights in the amount of approximately 376 million euros 24-Jun-2019 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia announces the launch of a capital increase with shareholders' preferential subscription rights in the amount of approximately 376 million euros Terms of the transaction · Subscription price: 9.20 euros per new share · Subscription ratio: 5 new shares for 6 existing shares · Trading period for preferential subscription rights: from 25 June 2019 to 4 July 2019 included · Subscription period: from 27 June 2019 to 8 July 2019 included Capital increase secured by underwriting commitments from Creadev, the controlling shareholder, from long-standing investor Proparco, and from new investor EBRD for a total amount of approximately 283 million euros, i.e. 75.3% of the total amount of the transaction · Creadev, controlling shareholder, via Voltalia Investissement: subscription in a maximum amount of 250 million euros · Proparco: subscription in an initial maximum amount of 10 million euros · EBRD: investment of close to 25 million euros (including notably the purchase of preferential subscription rights from Creadev) Voltalia (the "Company") is launching today a capital increase in cash with preferential subscription rights for shareholders in a gross amount of approximately 376 million euros (the "capital increase with shareholders' preferential subscription rights"). "Our strategic choices over recent years endowed us with a differentiated model, focused on value creation, and with the human and technical resources needed to pursue fast-paced growth. With the gigawatt by 2020 target now secured, it is time for Voltalia to project itself further forward, with the goal of having at least a 2.6 GW capacity in operation or under construction in 2023. To finance this new growth cycle, we are today launching a capital increase with preferential subscription rights to allow all our shareholders to participate. The transaction is supported by our strategic shareholders, Creadev and Proparco. Voltalia is entering a new development stage. We are ready to seize opportunities in a market with considerable potential, at a time when renewable energies have become competitive in our main markets," declares Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia. Reasons for the offer The capital increase with shareholders' preferential subscription rights aims at providing the Company with supplemental resources to finance its objective of having an installed or under construction capacity over 2.6 GW by 2023. In this respect, the Company plans to allocate at least EUR300 million of the funds raised to the construction of 1.6 GW of new production capacity, beyond 1 GW installed capacity in 2020: · construction of secured projects already individually identified by the Company, with a capacity of 0.6 GW, these projects representing an equity investment of at least EUR130 million; and · construction of other projects which are still in a development phase as of the date of the Prospectus, for a capacity of at least 1 GW, these projects representing an equity investment of at least EUR170 million. Within this envelope and in accordance with the framework agreement entered into with the EBRD, the Company is planning to invest in equity capital at least EUR50 million in countries where the EBRD is operating, such as Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt or Greece. The remaining amount of the funds raised could be used to finance potential bolt-on acquisitions, in particular to strengthen the footprint of the Company in its new geographical zones in Africa, in Latin America or in Europe, or to develop the services activity of the Company. If the share capital increase was not completed in its entirety, the Company believes that it has access to various complementary financing resources that would allow it to pursue its development and, in particular, to maintain its objective of having an installed or under construction consolidated capacity over 2.6 GW by the end of 2023. Main terms of the Capital Increase The Capital Increase will be completed with shareholders' preferential subscription rights ("PSR"), pursuant to the 17th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of 20 May 2019, and will result in the issue of 40.829.520 new shares (the "New Shares"), at a subscription price of 9.20 euros (i.e. 5.70 euros in nominal value and 3.50 euros in issue premium), to be fully paid at the time of subscription by payment in cash, representing gross proceeds, including the issue premium, of up to 376 million euros. On 25 June 2019, each of the Company's shareholders will receive one (1) PSR per share, recorded in his or her securities account at the end of the accounting day on 24 June 2019. Six (6) PSRs will entitle their holders to subscribe for five (5) New Shares on an irreducible basis. Requests may be made to subscribe for additional shares, but are subject to reduction in the event of oversubscription. New Shares not covered by subscriptions on an irreducible basis will be divided up and allocated to subscribers as per their requests, but are subject to reduction. On the basis of the closing price of the Voltalia share on the regulated market of Euronext Paris on 20 June 2019, i.e. 11.20 euros, the theoretical value of one (1) PSR is 0.909 euros and the theoretical value of the share ex-rights is 10.291 euros. The issue price represents a discount of 10.6% to the theoretical value of the Voltalia share ex-rights. These values do not necessarily reflect the value of the PSRs during their trading period, the value of the Voltalia share ex-rights or the discounts, as determined in the market. The Capital Increase with shareholders' preferential subscription rights will be open to the public in France only. As the free share plans are in the process of vesting, they will not give rise to the award of PSRs. Moreover, by decision dated 12 June 2019, the Board of Directors of the Company decided to suspend, as of 19 June 2019 (00:01, Paris time), the right to exercise stock options or business creator share warrants issued by the Company for a maximum of three months, i.e. until 18 September 2019 (23:59, Paris time). Indicative timetable for the Capital Increase with shareholders' preferential subscription rights The subscription period for the Capital Increase with shareholders' preferential subscription rightswill be open from 27 June 2019 until the close of trading on 8 July 2019. The PSRs will be detached and tradeable from 25 June 2019 until 4 July 2019 on the regulated market of Euronext Paris under the ISIN code FR0013428901. Unexercised PSRs will automatically lapse at the end of the subscription period, i.e. 8 July 2019 at the close of trading. The issue, settlement-delivery and admission of the New Shares to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris are scheduled for 15 July 2019. New Shares will immediately entitle their holders to receive dividends. They will be immediately fungible with existing shares of the Company, and will be traded on the same line under the ISIN code FR0011995588. Guarantee The issue of the New Shares will not be underwritten. It should be noted however that the Capital Increase with shareholders' preferential subscription rights is subject to Underwriting Commitments (as defined below), on an irreducible basis and on a reducible basis, in the proportion of 75.3% of the total amount of the offer, to ensure the completion of the issue. On 21 June 2019, the Company concluded a management contract with BNP Paribas, JP Morgan Securities plc and Natixis (the "Bookrunners"), and Banco Santander SA, Portzamparc, CM-CIC Market Solutions and Invest Securities (the "Joint Lead Managers" and, together with the Bookrunners, the "Financial Institutions"). Subscription commitments As of the date of the Prospectus, the Company has received subscription commitments (the "Subscription Commitments"), on a reducible and an irreducible basis, for a total amount of EUR282,980,003.20 representing approximately 75.3% of the Capital Increase with PSRs on the basis of a subscription price of EUR9.20 per New Share, among which: · Voltalia Investissement Voltalia Investissement, which was holding, as of 31 Mai 2019, 72.60% of the share capital and 83.83% of the voting rights of the Company, irrevocably committed: · to transfer at a unit price equal to the theoretical value of PSRs, minus a discount of 25% (i.e. EUR0.682 per PSR) 2,961,804 PSRs to the EBRD (as this term is defined below) so that it can subscribe on an irreducible basis, and as the case may be on a reducible basis, to a maximum number of 2,497,831 New Shares (subject to fractional shares); and · to place a subscription order on an irreducible basis for an amount of EUR249,999,972 through the exercise of 32,608,692 PSRs corresponding to the subscription of 27,173,910 New Shares. · Proparco The Société de Promotion et de Participation pour la Coopération Economique (« Proparco »), which was holding, as of 31 May 2019, 4.10% of the share capital and 2.41% of the voting rights of the Company, irrevocably committed

