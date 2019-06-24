

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - As per a report published in The Wall Street Journal, the merger talks between Fiat Chrysler and Groupe Renault could proceed further based on the results of the annual shareholders' meeting of Nissan Motor Co. Also, a meeting between the French President and Japanese Prime Minister which is scheduled for later this week could impact the chances for the restart of the talks.



Nissan Motor Co. has received proposals for board positions. The proposal, from the Independent Director Committee, is to be submitted for approval at the board of directors meeting following the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on June 25.



In May, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) proposed a 50/50 merger proposal to the Board of Groupe Renault (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) to create a global automaker. However, on 6 June, the Board of FCA decided to withdraw its merger proposal as the political conditions in France were not in favor of the merger. The combination was proposed to be carried out under a Dutch parent company.



