Valiant Investments Plc - GM Result, inter alia Change of Name, Board, Strategy

24 June 2019

VALIANT INVESTMENTS PLC

(To be renamed Eurocann International plc)

(the "Company")

Result of GM and inter alia Change of Name, Board and Strategy

The Company (NEX: BUD) is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of Shareholders held on Friday 21 June 2019, all resolutions were duly passed.

A copy of the Circular is available at: http://www.valiantinvestments.co.uk/

Jeremy Ross and Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi will now join the board of directors alongside Conrad Windham, whilst Edward Taylor has today stepped down from the Board. Edward will continue to act as the Company Secretary.

The new ticker will change to BUD and the ISIN will be GB00BJN5JS53.

Having raised £262,742, and disposed of Flamethrower, the Company will now focus on its new Investment Strategy to invest in the developing market for medicinal or therapeutic Cannabis related products. The Board believes there are now an array of quality companies that will obtain regulatory approvals for cannabis, medicinal or therapeutic products, which will bring relief to a variety of symptoms such as pain, nausea, spasticity and other conditions.

Following the Placing and fees for professional services and the consolidation, there are now 35,556,549 Ordinary Shares of £0.0001 in issue. This figure my be used by Shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Application will be made for the 27,502,825 new Ordinary Shares, pursuant to the Placing (17,516,162 Ordinary Shares) and fees for professional service (9,986,663 Ordinary Shares), to be admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market and it is expected that admission will occur on or around 28 June 2019.

Incoming Non-Executive Director, Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi stated:

"I would like to extend my gratitude to the shareholders of Valiant and the Board of Directors for their support and contribution to this corporate restructure. The rationale for creating Eurocann was to provide UK Investors and UK capital markets with direct exposure to the medicinal cannabis industry through a domestic listing in the UK. It is very much the opinion of the Board that advanced economies internationally have identified, researched, and understood the health benefits associated with the use of medicinal cannabis, whilst the UK market remains fairly limited when considering capital investment in the industry.

The international network that we collectively work with are excited at the opportunity to invest in these opportunities and specific interest has been shown in UK-listed companies undertaking such transactions. The Board and I are eager to push-on and look forward to keeping our shareholders informed of developments within the business."

Audited Results and Share Suspension

It is expected that the audited financial results to 30 November 2018 will be published during the week commencing 24 June 2019. Once the audited results are released, the Company will request that the suspension in trading in the Company's Ordinary Shares be lifted.

The Directors of Valiant accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Company

Valiant Investments plc

(To be renamed Eurocann International plc)

Conrad Windham/ Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi

Telephone: 01366 500722

Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller and Mark Anwyl

Telephone: 020 7220 9796