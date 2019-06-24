

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - The Executive Board of Lufthansa Group AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) said, in the future, the Group plans to pay out a regular dividend of 20 to 40 percent of the Group's adjusted net profit. Under the prior policy, the payout was 10 to 25 percent of Group EBIT.



The Group said the new payout range offers more flexibility to achieve dividend continuity. Also, the new dividend policy allows shareholders to participate the Group's positive performance through share buyback or special dividend.



