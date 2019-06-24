

GEA (dpa-AFX) - German Technology company GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) on Monday outlined its new organizational structure. It will be implemented gradually from October 1, 2019 onwards and become effective January 1, 2020.



The company will be organized in five divisions with each up to six sub-divisions. These will be based on technologies and be essentially oriented towards the company's existing legal entities.



Further, citing the significance of procurement, production and logistics, GEA said it will create a new and joint Board level position for these areas. The company has already launched a search to fill the post of this COO position.



Executive Board member Martine Snels has decided to not prolong her contract expiring by the end of September 2020 and will leave GEA at this point of time. The Board will continue to comprise four members going forward.



Once the new organizational structure has become effective, responsibility for the five divisions will be split between CEO Stefan Klebert and Board member Steffen Bersch.



The new divisions will be are Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Powder Technologies, Food & Healthcare Technologies, Refrigeration Technologies, and Farm Technologies.



