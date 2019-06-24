AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Annual Financial Report 24-Jun-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AEW UK REIT PLC Announcement of Full Year Results for the year ended 31 March 2019 AEW UK REIT PLC (the 'Company') which holds a diversified portfolio of 35 commercial investment properties throughout the UK, is pleased to publish its full year results for the year ended 31 March 2019. Mark Burton, Chairman of AEW UK REIT,?commented:?"A key feature of the financial year has been achieving the target income returns of 8.00 pence per share ('pps') from the Company's established portfolio of assets. Such returns demonstrate the success of both the Company's investment strategy and the stock selection process of the Investment Manager when deploying the proceeds of the most recent capital raise, as well as our active asset management. The Board expects this level of return to continue, with further value expected to be gained through asset management initiatives in the short term. Additionally, we continue to see attractive opportunities across our target sectors. The portfolio is defensively positioned for any Brexit outcome, with no exposure to London offices and broad diversification by sector and region. We look forward to raising additional capital to pursue identified opportunities as and when market conditions allow." Enquiries AEW UK Alex Short Alex.Short@eu.aew.com Nicki Gladstone Nicki.Gladstone-ext@eu.aew.com +44(0) 771 140 1021 Liberum Capital Gillian Martin Gillian.Martin@liberum.com +44 (0)20 3100 2217 TB Cardew Ed Orlebar AEW@tbcardew.com Lucas Bramwell +44(0) 7738 724 630 +44(0) 7939 694 437 Financial Highlights · Net Asset Value ('NAV')* of GBP149.46 million and of 98.61 pps as at 31 March 2019 (31 March 2018: GBP146.03 million and 96.36 pps). · Operating profit before fair value changes of GBP13.52 million for the year (11 months ended 31 March 2018: GBP9.60 million). · Unadjusted profit before tax ('PBT')* of GBP15.54 million and earnings of 10.26 pps for the year (11 months ended 31 March 2018: GBP9.82 million and of 7.17 pps). · EPRA Earnings Per Share ('EPRA EPS')* for the year of 8.07 pence (11 months ended 31 March 2018: 6.56 pence). · Total dividends of 8.00 pps have been declared for the year (11 months ended 31 March 2018: 7.33 pps, equating to an annualised dividend of 8.00 pps). · Shareholder Total Return* for the year of 5.44% (11 months ended 31 March 2018: 3.65%). · The price of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange was 92.80 pps as at 31 March 2019 (31 March 2018: 95.60 pps). · As at 31 March 2019, the Company had drawn GBP50.00 million (31 March 2018: GBP50.00 million) of a GBP60.00 million (31 March 2018: GBP60.00 million) term credit facility with the Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited ('RBSi') and was geared to 25.30% of the Gross Asset Value ('GAV')* (31 March 2018: 26.00%) (see note 21 below for further details). · The Company held cash balances totalling GBP2.13 million as at 31 March 2019 (31 March 2018: GBP4.71 million). Under the terms of its loan facility, the Company can draw a further GBP2.31 million (31 March 2018: GBP1.11 million) to the maximum 35% loan to NAV at drawdown. · On 1 March 2019, the Company published its Prospectus in relation to a Share Issuance Programme of up to 250 million new Ordinary shares and up to 250 million convertible redeemable preference shares ("C shares"). No shares have been issued, to date, under the programme. Property Highlights · The Company acquired one property during the year for a purchase price of GBP6.93 million, excluding acquisition costs (11 months ended 31 March 2018: 10 properties for GBP60.11 million). The Company made two full disposals and two part disposals during the year for gross sales proceeds of GBP6.80 million (11 month period ended 31 March 2018: one disposal for gross sales proceeds of GBP11.05 million). · As at 31 March 2019, the Company's property portfolio had a fair value of GBP197.61 million across 35 properties (31 March 2018: GBP192.34 million across 36 properties) and a historical cost of GBP196.86 million (31 March 2018: GBP196.64 million). · The majority of assets that have been acquired are fully let and the portfolio had an EPRA Vacancy Rate** of 2.99% as at 31 March 2019 (31 March 2018: 7.10%). · Rental income generated in the year under review was GBP17.18 million (11 months ended 31 March 2018: GBP12.33 million). The number of tenants as at 31 March 2019 was 95 (31 March 2018: 104). · EPRA Net Initial Yield ('NIY')** of 7.62% as at 31 March 2019 (31 March 2018: 7.73%). · Weighted Average Unexpired Lease Term ('WAULT')* of 4.87 years to break (31 March 2018: 5.08 years) and 6.10 years to expiry (31 March 2018: 6.16 years). * See KPIs below for definition of alternative performance measures. ** See Glossary in the full Annual Report for definition of alternative performance measures. The current period being reported is for the 12 months from 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019. The prior period ended 31 March 2018 was an 11-month period from 1 May 2017 to 31 March 2018 and so cannot be used as a direct comparator. Chairman's Statement Overview I am pleased to present the audited annual results of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019. As at 31 March 2019, the Company had a diversified portfolio of 35 commercial investment properties throughout the UK with a value of GBP197.61 million. On a like-for-like* basis, the portfolio valuation increased by 2.80% over the year. A key feature of the financial year has been achieving the target income returns of 8.00 pps from the Company's established portfolio of assets. Dividends of 8.00 pps have been declared in relation to the year, equating to a dividend yield of 8.62% based on the share price as at 31 March 2019. Dividends were fully covered by EPRA EPS of 8.07 pps, reflecting the high yielding nature of the portfolio. Over the year, the portfolio achieved total returns of 10.5%, an outperformance of 4.7% relative to the Benchmark (MSCI/AREF UK PFI Balanced Funds Quarterly Property Index) ('the Benmark'). This performance was driven by income returns of 8.1% and the portfolio also achieved capital growth of 2.3%. Such returns demonstrate the success of both the Company's investment strategy and the stock selection process of the Investment Manager when deploying the proceeds of the most recent capital raise, which occurred in October 2017. From the date of the share issue and up to 31 March 2018, the Company made seven acquisitions totalling GBP49.72 million, which fully utilised the capital raised, as well as an additional GBP17.50 million of debt. These acquisitions have played a major part in the Company achieving EPRA EPS ahead of its dividend target for the current year, with the seven assets having a combined NIY equating to 9.10% on the purchase price. An active approach to asset management has also played a role in maximising returns from the portfolio. The vacancy rate has fallen from 7.10% as at 31 March 2018 to 2.99% as at 31 March 2019, largely as a result of new lettings in the office sector during the year. The most notable of these were the letting of Orion House in Oxford at a contracted rent of GBP179,410 per annum and the letting of Third Floor East, 255 Bath Street, Glasgow at a contracted rent of GBP88,608 per annum. Lease renewals have also been completed at 40 Queen Square, Bristol, increasing contracted rent on that accommodation from GBP66,623 to GBP94,500 per annum and at Cedar House, Gloucester, increasing contracted rent from GBP300,000 to GBP321,000 per annum and securing a 10-year term. Another contributor to the fall in the vacancy rate has been the Company's divestment of largely vacant premises. The Company disposed of Floors 1-9, Pearl House, Nottingham in April 2018, retaining the fully let ground floor accommodation. 18-36, Chapel Walk, Sheffield was sold in August 2018 with the fully let adjoining units, 11-15 Fargate being retained. These disposals for combined gross proceeds of GBP4.55 million eliminated over a quarter of the Company's vacant Estimated Rental Value ('ERV')* *as at 31 March 2018. Further to these disposals, in December 2018, the Company divested Stoneferry Retail Park, Hull, for gross proceeds of GBP1.80 million. The asset had c.GBP165,000 of income due to expire in May 2019. Waggon Road, Mossley, was sold at auction, completing in March 2019, for gross proceeds of GBP450,000. This price was GBP100,000 ahead of the asset's most recent valuation in December 2018. The Company reinvested the proceeds from its disposals into an industrial asset, Lockwood Court, Parkside Industrial Estate, Leeds, which was acquired for GBP6.93 million, net of purchase costs, in February 2019. The Company's share price was 92.80 pps as at 31 March 2019 (31 March 2018: 95.60 pps), representing a 5.89% discount to NAV. The share price has been trading at a discount to NAV since June 2018. The fall in the share price over the year was offset by total dividend payments of 8.00 pps, generating a Shareholder Total Return of 5.44%, compared with a NAV Total Return of 10.64%. Since the year end, the share price has increased and as at 31 May

