DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Annual Financial Report

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Annual Financial Report 24-Jun-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AEW UK REIT PLC Announcement of Full Year Results for the year ended 31 March 2019 AEW UK REIT PLC (the 'Company') which holds a diversified portfolio of 35 commercial investment properties throughout the UK, is pleased to publish its full year results for the year ended 31 March 2019. Mark Burton, Chairman of AEW UK REIT,?commented:?"A key feature of the financial year has been achieving the target income returns of 8.00 pence per share ('pps') from the Company's established portfolio of assets. Such returns demonstrate the success of both the Company's investment strategy and the stock selection process of the Investment Manager when deploying the proceeds of the most recent capital raise, as well as our active asset management. The Board expects this level of return to continue, with further value expected to be gained through asset management initiatives in the short term. Additionally, we continue to see attractive opportunities across our target sectors. The portfolio is defensively positioned for any Brexit outcome, with no exposure to London offices and broad diversification by sector and region. We look forward to raising additional capital to pursue identified opportunities as and when market conditions allow." Enquiries AEW UK Alex Short Alex.Short@eu.aew.com Nicki Gladstone Nicki.Gladstone-ext@eu.aew.com +44(0) 771 140 1021 Liberum Capital Gillian Martin Gillian.Martin@liberum.com +44 (0)20 3100 2217 TB Cardew Ed Orlebar AEW@tbcardew.com Lucas Bramwell +44(0) 7738 724 630 +44(0) 7939 694 437 Financial Highlights · Net Asset Value ('NAV')* of GBP149.46 million and of 98.61 pps as at 31 March 2019 (31 March 2018: GBP146.03 million and 96.36 pps). · Operating profit before fair value changes of GBP13.52 million for the year (11 months ended 31 March 2018: GBP9.60 million). · Unadjusted profit before tax ('PBT')* of GBP15.54 million and earnings of 10.26 pps for the year (11 months ended 31 March 2018: GBP9.82 million and of 7.17 pps). · EPRA Earnings Per Share ('EPRA EPS')* for the year of 8.07 pence (11 months ended 31 March 2018: 6.56 pence). · Total dividends of 8.00 pps have been declared for the year (11 months ended 31 March 2018: 7.33 pps, equating to an annualised dividend of 8.00 pps). · Shareholder Total Return* for the year of 5.44% (11 months ended 31 March 2018: 3.65%). · The price of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange was 92.80 pps as at 31 March 2019 (31 March 2018: 95.60 pps). · As at 31 March 2019, the Company had drawn GBP50.00 million (31 March 2018: GBP50.00 million) of a GBP60.00 million (31 March 2018: GBP60.00 million) term credit facility with the Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited ('RBSi') and was geared to 25.30% of the Gross Asset Value ('GAV')* (31 March 2018: 26.00%) (see note 21 below for further details). · The Company held cash balances totalling GBP2.13 million as at 31 March 2019 (31 March 2018: GBP4.71 million). Under the terms of its loan facility, the Company can draw a further GBP2.31 million (31 March 2018: GBP1.11 million) to the maximum 35% loan to NAV at drawdown. · On 1 March 2019, the Company published its Prospectus in relation to a Share Issuance Programme of up to 250 million new Ordinary shares and up to 250 million convertible redeemable preference shares ("C shares"). No shares have been issued, to date, under the programme. Property Highlights · The Company acquired one property during the year for a purchase price of GBP6.93 million, excluding acquisition costs (11 months ended 31 March 2018: 10 properties for GBP60.11 million). The Company made two full disposals and two part disposals during the year for gross sales proceeds of GBP6.80 million (11 month period ended 31 March 2018: one disposal for gross sales proceeds of GBP11.05 million). · As at 31 March 2019, the Company's property portfolio had a fair value of GBP197.61 million across 35 properties (31 March 2018: GBP192.34 million across 36 properties) and a historical cost of GBP196.86 million (31 March 2018: GBP196.64 million). · The majority of assets that have been acquired are fully let and the portfolio had an EPRA Vacancy Rate** of 2.99% as at 31 March 2019 (31 March 2018: 7.10%). · Rental income generated in the year under review was GBP17.18 million (11 months ended 31 March 2018: GBP12.33 million). The number of tenants as at 31 March 2019 was 95 (31 March 2018: 104). · EPRA Net Initial Yield ('NIY')** of 7.62% as at 31 March 2019 (31 March 2018: 7.73%). · Weighted Average Unexpired Lease Term ('WAULT')* of 4.87 years to break (31 March 2018: 5.08 years) and 6.10 years to expiry (31 March 2018: 6.16 years). * See KPIs below for definition of alternative performance measures. ** See Glossary in the full Annual Report for definition of alternative performance measures. The current period being reported is for the 12 months from 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019. The prior period ended 31 March 2018 was an 11-month period from 1 May 2017 to 31 March 2018 and so cannot be used as a direct comparator. Chairman's Statement Overview I am pleased to present the audited annual results of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019. As at 31 March 2019, the Company had a diversified portfolio of 35 commercial investment properties throughout the UK with a value of GBP197.61 million. On a like-for-like* basis, the portfolio valuation increased by 2.80% over the year. A key feature of the financial year has been achieving the target income returns of 8.00 pps from the Company's established portfolio of assets. Dividends of 8.00 pps have been declared in relation to the year, equating to a dividend yield of 8.62% based on the share price as at 31 March 2019. Dividends were fully covered by EPRA EPS of 8.07 pps, reflecting the high yielding nature of the portfolio. Over the year, the portfolio achieved total returns of 10.5%, an outperformance of 4.7% relative to the Benchmark (MSCI/AREF UK PFI Balanced Funds Quarterly Property Index) ('the Benmark'). This performance was driven by income returns of 8.1% and the portfolio also achieved capital growth of 2.3%. Such returns demonstrate the success of both the Company's investment strategy and the stock selection process of the Investment Manager when deploying the proceeds of the most recent capital raise, which occurred in October 2017. From the date of the share issue and up to 31 March 2018, the Company made seven acquisitions totalling GBP49.72 million, which fully utilised the capital raised, as well as an additional GBP17.50 million of debt. These acquisitions have played a major part in the Company achieving EPRA EPS ahead of its dividend target for the current year, with the seven assets having a combined NIY equating to 9.10% on the purchase price. An active approach to asset management has also played a role in maximising returns from the portfolio. The vacancy rate has fallen from 7.10% as at 31 March 2018 to 2.99% as at 31 March 2019, largely as a result of new lettings in the office sector during the year. The most notable of these were the letting of Orion House in Oxford at a contracted rent of GBP179,410 per annum and the letting of Third Floor East, 255 Bath Street, Glasgow at a contracted rent of GBP88,608 per annum. Lease renewals have also been completed at 40 Queen Square, Bristol, increasing contracted rent on that accommodation from GBP66,623 to GBP94,500 per annum and at Cedar House, Gloucester, increasing contracted rent from GBP300,000 to GBP321,000 per annum and securing a 10-year term. Another contributor to the fall in the vacancy rate has been the Company's divestment of largely vacant premises. The Company disposed of Floors 1-9, Pearl House, Nottingham in April 2018, retaining the fully let ground floor accommodation. 18-36, Chapel Walk, Sheffield was sold in August 2018 with the fully let adjoining units, 11-15 Fargate being retained. These disposals for combined gross proceeds of GBP4.55 million eliminated over a quarter of the Company's vacant Estimated Rental Value ('ERV')* *as at 31 March 2018. Further to these disposals, in December 2018, the Company divested Stoneferry Retail Park, Hull, for gross proceeds of GBP1.80 million. The asset had c.GBP165,000 of income due to expire in May 2019. Waggon Road, Mossley, was sold at auction, completing in March 2019, for gross proceeds of GBP450,000. This price was GBP100,000 ahead of the asset's most recent valuation in December 2018. The Company reinvested the proceeds from its disposals into an industrial asset, Lockwood Court, Parkside Industrial Estate, Leeds, which was acquired for GBP6.93 million, net of purchase costs, in February 2019. The Company's share price was 92.80 pps as at 31 March 2019 (31 March 2018: 95.60 pps), representing a 5.89% discount to NAV. The share price has been trading at a discount to NAV since June 2018. The fall in the share price over the year was offset by total dividend payments of 8.00 pps, generating a Shareholder Total Return of 5.44%, compared with a NAV Total Return of 10.64%. Since the year end, the share price has increased and as at 31 May

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2019 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)

2019 was 96.00 pps, representing a 2.65% discount to NAV. On 1 March 2019, the Company published its prospectus (the "Prospectus") in relation to a share issuance programme (the "Share Issuance Programme") of up to 250 million new Ordinary Shares and up to 250 million convertible redeemable preference shares ("C Shares"). The Share Issuance Programme will close on 28 February 2020 (or on any earlier date on which it is fully subscribed). We continue to see attractive opportunities across our target sectors and look forward to raising additional capital to pursue those opportunities as and when market conditions allow. Financial Results Period from Year ended 1 May 2017 to 31 March 2019 31 March 2018 Operating profit before fair value 13,524 9,601 changes (GBP'000) Operating profit (GBP'000) 17,226 10,472 Profit after tax (GBP'000) 15,544 9,820 EPS (basic and diluted) (pence) 10.26 7.17 EPRA EPS (basic and diluted) 8.07 6.56 (pence) Ongoing Charges (%) 1.40 1.24 NAV per share (pence) 98.61 96.36 EPRA NAV per share (pence) 98.51 96.34 Financing There were no drawdowns or repayments of the loan facility during the year and the Company's loan balance remained at GBP50.00 million as at 31 March 2019 (31 March 2018: GBP50.00 million), producing gearing of 25.30% of property valuation (31 March 2018: 26.00%). The amount available under the facility was GBP60.00 million as at 31 March 2019 (31 March 2018: GBP60.00 million). On 22 October 2018, the Company extended the term of the facility by three years up to 22 October 2023, to mitigate the financing risk associated with Brexit. The margin remains unchanged, with the loan incurring interest at three month LIBOR +1.4%, which equated to an all-in rate of 2.32% as at 31 March 2019 (31 March 2018: 2.11%). The Company is protected from a significant rise in interest rates as it has interest rate caps (GBP26.51 million at 2.50% and GBP10.00 million at 2.00%) with a combined notional value of GBP36.51 million (31 March 2018: GBP36.51 million), resulting in the loan being 73.00% hedged (31 March 2018: 73.00%). These interest rate caps are effective until 19 October 2020. The Company has entered into additional interest rate caps on a notional value of GBP46.51 million at 2.00% covering the extension period of the loan from 20 October 2020 to 19 October 2023. Under the Prospectus the long-term gearing target remains 25.00% or less, however, the Company can borrow up to 35.00% of GAV in advance of an expected capital raise or asset disposal. Under the terms of the current loan facility, borrowing is restricted to 35.00% of NAV at drawdown. The Board and Investment Manager will continue to monitor the level of gearing and may adjust the target gearing according to the Company's circumstances and perceived risk levels. Dividends The Company has continued to deliver on its target of paying dividends of 8.00 pps per annum. During the year, the Company declared and paid four quarterly dividends of 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share, in line with its target. On 26 April 2019, the Board declared an interim dividend of 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share in respect of the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2019. This interim dividend was paid on 31 May 2019 to shareholders on the register as at 9 May 2019. The Directors will declare dividends taking into account the current level of the Company's earnings and the Directors' view on the outlook for sustainable recurring earnings. As such, the level of dividends paid may increase or decrease from the current annual dividend of 8.00 pps. Based on the current profile of the portfolio, the Company expects to pay an annualised dividend of 8.00 pps in respect of the year ending 31 March 2020, subject to market conditions. Outlook The Board and the Investment Manager are pleased with the strong income returns delivered to shareholders to date. Based on annualised dividend payments of 8.00 pps, the Company delivered a dividend yield of 8.62% based on the year-end share price of 92.80 pence. The Company was fully invested at the start of the year and achieved returns during the year which fully covered its dividend payments. The Board expects this level of returns to continue, based on the projected income from the portfolio which had an EPRA NIY of 7.62% and a Reversionary Yield of 7.75% as at 31 March 2019. Whilst the EPRA Vacancy Rate has been reduced significantly during the year to 2.99% as at 31 March 2019, there is still further value to be gained through asset management initiatives in the short term. The portfolio has a WAULT of 4.9 years to break and 6.1 years to expiry and those lease events arising in the near future will provide the opportunity to increase and extend income streams from certain assets. In the wider economic environment, it had been hoped that there would be more political certainty by the end of this financial year, however with the Brexit deadline being extended further to 31 October 2019, we expect investors to remain cautious. We consider the portfolio to be defensively positioned in any outcome, with no exposure to London offices - the sector most likely to be impacted - and broad diversification by sector and region. Looking forward, our focus remains on continuing to grow the Company with share issues as part of the 12-month Share Issuance Programme, as set out in the Company's Prospectus, subject to market conditions. Subject to future fund raising, the Investment Manager will focus on finding further acquisitions which will deliver an attractive return as part of a well-diversified portfolio. Annual General Meeting The Company's Annual General Meeting ('AGM') will be held on Thursday, 12 September 2019 at 12 noon at The Cavendish Hotel, 81 Jermyn Street, St James', London SW1Y 6JF. You will find enclosed with the Annual Report and Notice of AGM a letter asking if you would prefer to receive future annual and half-yearly reports and other communication from the Company in electronic form rather than in printed form. Further details regarding this are set out in the Notice of AGM. Board Composition James Hyslop will retire from the Board at the forthcoming AGM. The Board would very much like to express its appreciation for his contribution to the Company which has been greatly valued since the Company was formed. Mark Burton Chairman 21 June 2019 * See, Glossary in the full Annual Report for definition of alternative performance measures. ** See KPIs below for definition of alternative performance measures. Business Model and Strategy Introduction The Company is a real estate investment company listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the FCA and traded on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market. As part of its business model and strategy, the Company has, and intends to maintain, UK REIT status. HM Revenue and Customs has acknowledged that the Company has met, and intends to continue to meet, the necessary qualifying conditions to conduct its affairs as a UK REIT. Investment Objective The investment objective of the Company is to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders from investing predominantly in a portfolio of smaller commercial properties in the United Kingdom. Investment Policy In order to achieve its investment objective, the Company invests in freehold and leasehold properties across the whole spectrum of the commercial property sector (office properties, industrial/warehouse properties, retail warehouses and high street retail) to achieve a balanced portfolio with a diversified tenant base. Within the scope of restrictions set out below (under the heading 'Investment Restrictions') the Company may invest up to 10.00% of its NAV (at the time of investment) in the AEW UK Core Property Fund (the 'Core Fund') and up to 10.00% of its NAV (measured at the commencement of the project) in development opportunities, with the intention of holding any completed development as an investment. Investment Restrictions The Company invests and manages its assets with the objective of spreading risk through the following investment restrictions: · the value of no single property, at the time of investment, will represent more than 15.00% of GAV; · the Company may commit up to a maximum of 10.00% of its NAV (measured at the commencement of the project) to development activities; · the value of properties, measured at the time of each investment, in any one of the following sectors: office properties, retail warehouses, high street retail and industrial/warehouse properties will not exceed 50.00% of GAV. The 50.00% sector limit may be increased to 60.00% as part of the Investment Manager's efficient portfolio management whereby the Investment Manager determines it appropriate to pursue an attractive investment opportunity which could cause the 50.00% sector limit to be exceeded on a short-term basis pending a repositioning of the portfolio through a sale of assets or other means; · investment in unoccupied and non-income producing assets will, at the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2019 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)