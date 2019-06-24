DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Annual Financial Report

AEW UK REIT PLC Announcement of Full Year Results for the year ended 31 March 2019 AEW UK REIT PLC (the 'Company') which holds a diversified portfolio of 35 commercial investment properties throughout the UK, is pleased to publish its full year results for the year ended 31 March 2019. Mark Burton, Chairman of AEW UK REIT,?commented:?"A key feature of the financial year has been achieving the target income returns of 8.00 pence per share ('pps') from the Company's established portfolio of assets. Such returns demonstrate the success of both the Company's investment strategy and the stock selection process of the Investment Manager when deploying the proceeds of the most recent capital raise, as well as our active asset management. The Board expects this level of return to continue, with further value expected to be gained through asset management initiatives in the short term. Additionally, we continue to see attractive opportunities across our target sectors. The portfolio is defensively positioned for any Brexit outcome, with no exposure to London offices and broad diversification by sector and region. We look forward to raising additional capital to pursue identified opportunities as and when market conditions allow." Enquiries AEW UK Alex Short Alex.Short@eu.aew.com Nicki Gladstone Nicki.Gladstone-ext@eu.aew.com +44(0) 771 140 1021 Liberum Capital Gillian Martin Gillian.Martin@liberum.com +44 (0)20 3100 2217 TB Cardew Ed Orlebar AEW@tbcardew.com Lucas Bramwell +44(0) 7738 724 630 +44(0) 7939 694 437 Financial Highlights · Net Asset Value ('NAV')* of GBP149.46 million and of 98.61 pps as at 31 March 2019 (31 March 2018: GBP146.03 million and 96.36 pps). · Operating profit before fair value changes of GBP13.52 million for the year (11 months ended 31 March 2018: GBP9.60 million). · Unadjusted profit before tax ('PBT')* of GBP15.54 million and earnings of 10.26 pps for the year (11 months ended 31 March 2018: GBP9.82 million and of 7.17 pps). · EPRA Earnings Per Share ('EPRA EPS')* for the year of 8.07 pence (11 months ended 31 March 2018: 6.56 pence). · Total dividends of 8.00 pps have been declared for the year (11 months ended 31 March 2018: 7.33 pps, equating to an annualised dividend of 8.00 pps). · Shareholder Total Return* for the year of 5.44% (11 months ended 31 March 2018: 3.65%). · The price of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange was 92.80 pps as at 31 March 2019 (31 March 2018: 95.60 pps). · As at 31 March 2019, the Company had drawn GBP50.00 million (31 March 2018: GBP50.00 million) of a GBP60.00 million (31 March 2018: GBP60.00 million) term credit facility with the Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited ('RBSi') and was geared to 25.30% of the Gross Asset Value ('GAV')* (31 March 2018: 26.00%) (see note 21 below for further details). · The Company held cash balances totalling GBP2.13 million as at 31 March 2019 (31 March 2018: GBP4.71 million). Under the terms of its loan facility, the Company can draw a further GBP2.31 million (31 March 2018: GBP1.11 million) to the maximum 35% loan to NAV at drawdown. · On 1 March 2019, the Company published its Prospectus in relation to a Share Issuance Programme of up to 250 million new Ordinary shares and up to 250 million convertible redeemable preference shares ("C shares"). No shares have been issued, to date, under the programme. Property Highlights · The Company acquired one property during the year for a purchase price of GBP6.93 million, excluding acquisition costs (11 months ended 31 March 2018: 10 properties for GBP60.11 million). The Company made two full disposals and two part disposals during the year for gross sales proceeds of GBP6.80 million (11 month period ended 31 March 2018: one disposal for gross sales proceeds of GBP11.05 million). · As at 31 March 2019, the Company's property portfolio had a fair value of GBP197.61 million across 35 properties (31 March 2018: GBP192.34 million across 36 properties) and a historical cost of GBP196.86 million (31 March 2018: GBP196.64 million). · The majority of assets that have been acquired are fully let and the portfolio had an EPRA Vacancy Rate** of 2.99% as at 31 March 2019 (31 March 2018: 7.10%). · Rental income generated in the year under review was GBP17.18 million (11 months ended 31 March 2018: GBP12.33 million). The number of tenants as at 31 March 2019 was 95 (31 March 2018: 104). · EPRA Net Initial Yield ('NIY')** of 7.62% as at 31 March 2019 (31 March 2018: 7.73%). · Weighted Average Unexpired Lease Term ('WAULT')* of 4.87 years to break (31 March 2018: 5.08 years) and 6.10 years to expiry (31 March 2018: 6.16 years). * See KPIs below for definition of alternative performance measures. ** See Glossary in the full Annual Report for definition of alternative performance measures. The current period being reported is for the 12 months from 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019. The prior period ended 31 March 2018 was an 11-month period from 1 May 2017 to 31 March 2018 and so cannot be used as a direct comparator. Chairman's Statement Overview I am pleased to present the audited annual results of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019. As at 31 March 2019, the Company had a diversified portfolio of 35 commercial investment properties throughout the UK with a value of GBP197.61 million. On a like-for-like* basis, the portfolio valuation increased by 2.80% over the year. A key feature of the financial year has been achieving the target income returns of 8.00 pps from the Company's established portfolio of assets. Dividends of 8.00 pps have been declared in relation to the year, equating to a dividend yield of 8.62% based on the share price as at 31 March 2019. Dividends were fully covered by EPRA EPS of 8.07 pps, reflecting the high yielding nature of the portfolio. Over the year, the portfolio achieved total returns of 10.5%, an outperformance of 4.7% relative to the Benchmark (MSCI/AREF UK PFI Balanced Funds Quarterly Property Index) ('the Benmark'). This performance was driven by income returns of 8.1% and the portfolio also achieved capital growth of 2.3%. Such returns demonstrate the success of both the Company's investment strategy and the stock selection process of the Investment Manager when deploying the proceeds of the most recent capital raise, which occurred in October 2017. From the date of the share issue and up to 31 March 2018, the Company made seven acquisitions totalling GBP49.72 million, which fully utilised the capital raised, as well as an additional GBP17.50 million of debt. These acquisitions have played a major part in the Company achieving EPRA EPS ahead of its dividend target for the current year, with the seven assets having a combined NIY equating to 9.10% on the purchase price. An active approach to asset management has also played a role in maximising returns from the portfolio. The vacancy rate has fallen from 7.10% as at 31 March 2018 to 2.99% as at 31 March 2019, largely as a result of new lettings in the office sector during the year. The most notable of these were the letting of Orion House in Oxford at a contracted rent of GBP179,410 per annum and the letting of Third Floor East, 255 Bath Street, Glasgow at a contracted rent of GBP88,608 per annum. Lease renewals have also been completed at 40 Queen Square, Bristol, increasing contracted rent on that accommodation from GBP66,623 to GBP94,500 per annum and at Cedar House, Gloucester, increasing contracted rent from GBP300,000 to GBP321,000 per annum and securing a 10-year term. Another contributor to the fall in the vacancy rate has been the Company's divestment of largely vacant premises. The Company disposed of Floors 1-9, Pearl House, Nottingham in April 2018, retaining the fully let ground floor accommodation. 18-36, Chapel Walk, Sheffield was sold in August 2018 with the fully let adjoining units, 11-15 Fargate being retained. These disposals for combined gross proceeds of GBP4.55 million eliminated over a quarter of the Company's vacant Estimated Rental Value ('ERV')* *as at 31 March 2018. Further to these disposals, in December 2018, the Company divested Stoneferry Retail Park, Hull, for gross proceeds of GBP1.80 million. The asset had c.GBP165,000 of income due to expire in May 2019. Waggon Road, Mossley, was sold at auction, completing in March 2019, for gross proceeds of GBP450,000. This price was GBP100,000 ahead of the asset's most recent valuation in December 2018. The Company reinvested the proceeds from its disposals into an industrial asset, Lockwood Court, Parkside Industrial Estate, Leeds, which was acquired for GBP6.93 million, net of purchase costs, in February 2019. The Company's share price was 92.80 pps as at 31 March 2019 (31 March 2018: 95.60 pps), representing a 5.89% discount to NAV. The share price has been trading at a discount to NAV since June 2018. The fall in the share price over the year was offset by total dividend payments of 8.00 pps, generating a Shareholder Total Return of 5.44%, compared with a NAV Total Return of 10.64%. Since the year end, the share price has increased and as at 31 May

2019 was 96.00 pps, representing a 2.65% discount to NAV. On 1 March 2019, the Company published its prospectus (the "Prospectus") in relation to a share issuance programme (the "Share Issuance Programme") of up to 250 million new Ordinary Shares and up to 250 million convertible redeemable preference shares ("C Shares"). The Share Issuance Programme will close on 28 February 2020 (or on any earlier date on which it is fully subscribed). We continue to see attractive opportunities across our target sectors and look forward to raising additional capital to pursue those opportunities as and when market conditions allow. Financial Results Period from Year ended 1 May 2017 to 31 March 2019 31 March 2018 Operating profit before fair value 13,524 9,601 changes (GBP'000) Operating profit (GBP'000) 17,226 10,472 Profit after tax (GBP'000) 15,544 9,820 EPS (basic and diluted) (pence) 10.26 7.17 EPRA EPS (basic and diluted) 8.07 6.56 (pence) Ongoing Charges (%) 1.40 1.24 NAV per share (pence) 98.61 96.36 EPRA NAV per share (pence) 98.51 96.34 Financing There were no drawdowns or repayments of the loan facility during the year and the Company's loan balance remained at GBP50.00 million as at 31 March 2019 (31 March 2018: GBP50.00 million), producing gearing of 25.30% of property valuation (31 March 2018: 26.00%). The amount available under the facility was GBP60.00 million as at 31 March 2019 (31 March 2018: GBP60.00 million). On 22 October 2018, the Company extended the term of the facility by three years up to 22 October 2023, to mitigate the financing risk associated with Brexit. The margin remains unchanged, with the loan incurring interest at three month LIBOR +1.4%, which equated to an all-in rate of 2.32% as at 31 March 2019 (31 March 2018: 2.11%). The Company is protected from a significant rise in interest rates as it has interest rate caps (GBP26.51 million at 2.50% and GBP10.00 million at 2.00%) with a combined notional value of GBP36.51 million (31 March 2018: GBP36.51 million), resulting in the loan being 73.00% hedged (31 March 2018: 73.00%). These interest rate caps are effective until 19 October 2020. The Company has entered into additional interest rate caps on a notional value of GBP46.51 million at 2.00% covering the extension period of the loan from 20 October 2020 to 19 October 2023. Under the Prospectus the long-term gearing target remains 25.00% or less, however, the Company can borrow up to 35.00% of GAV in advance of an expected capital raise or asset disposal. Under the terms of the current loan facility, borrowing is restricted to 35.00% of NAV at drawdown. The Board and Investment Manager will continue to monitor the level of gearing and may adjust the target gearing according to the Company's circumstances and perceived risk levels. Dividends The Company has continued to deliver on its target of paying dividends of 8.00 pps per annum. During the year, the Company declared and paid four quarterly dividends of 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share, in line with its target. On 26 April 2019, the Board declared an interim dividend of 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share in respect of the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2019. This interim dividend was paid on 31 May 2019 to shareholders on the register as at 9 May 2019. The Directors will declare dividends taking into account the current level of the Company's earnings and the Directors' view on the outlook for sustainable recurring earnings. As such, the level of dividends paid may increase or decrease from the current annual dividend of 8.00 pps. Based on the current profile of the portfolio, the Company expects to pay an annualised dividend of 8.00 pps in respect of the year ending 31 March 2020, subject to market conditions. Outlook The Board and the Investment Manager are pleased with the strong income returns delivered to shareholders to date. Based on annualised dividend payments of 8.00 pps, the Company delivered a dividend yield of 8.62% based on the year-end share price of 92.80 pence. The Company was fully invested at the start of the year and achieved returns during the year which fully covered its dividend payments. The Board expects this level of returns to continue, based on the projected income from the portfolio which had an EPRA NIY of 7.62% and a Reversionary Yield of 7.75% as at 31 March 2019. Whilst the EPRA Vacancy Rate has been reduced significantly during the year to 2.99% as at 31 March 2019, there is still further value to be gained through asset management initiatives in the short term. The portfolio has a WAULT of 4.9 years to break and 6.1 years to expiry and those lease events arising in the near future will provide the opportunity to increase and extend income streams from certain assets. In the wider economic environment, it had been hoped that there would be more political certainty by the end of this financial year, however with the Brexit deadline being extended further to 31 October 2019, we expect investors to remain cautious. We consider the portfolio to be defensively positioned in any outcome, with no exposure to London offices - the sector most likely to be impacted - and broad diversification by sector and region. Looking forward, our focus remains on continuing to grow the Company with share issues as part of the 12-month Share Issuance Programme, as set out in the Company's Prospectus, subject to market conditions. Subject to future fund raising, the Investment Manager will focus on finding further acquisitions which will deliver an attractive return as part of a well-diversified portfolio. Annual General Meeting The Company's Annual General Meeting ('AGM') will be held on Thursday, 12 September 2019 at 12 noon at The Cavendish Hotel, 81 Jermyn Street, St James', London SW1Y 6JF. You will find enclosed with the Annual Report and Notice of AGM a letter asking if you would prefer to receive future annual and half-yearly reports and other communication from the Company in electronic form rather than in printed form. Further details regarding this are set out in the Notice of AGM. Board Composition James Hyslop will retire from the Board at the forthcoming AGM. The Board would very much like to express its appreciation for his contribution to the Company which has been greatly valued since the Company was formed. Mark Burton Chairman 21 June 2019 * See, Glossary in the full Annual Report for definition of alternative performance measures. ** See KPIs below for definition of alternative performance measures. Business Model and Strategy Introduction The Company is a real estate investment company listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the FCA and traded on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market. As part of its business model and strategy, the Company has, and intends to maintain, UK REIT status. HM Revenue and Customs has acknowledged that the Company has met, and intends to continue to meet, the necessary qualifying conditions to conduct its affairs as a UK REIT. Investment Objective The investment objective of the Company is to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders from investing predominantly in a portfolio of smaller commercial properties in the United Kingdom. Investment Policy In order to achieve its investment objective, the Company invests in freehold and leasehold properties across the whole spectrum of the commercial property sector (office properties, industrial/warehouse properties, retail warehouses and high street retail) to achieve a balanced portfolio with a diversified tenant base. Within the scope of restrictions set out below (under the heading 'Investment Restrictions') the Company may invest up to 10.00% of its NAV (at the time of investment) in the AEW UK Core Property Fund (the 'Core Fund') and up to 10.00% of its NAV (measured at the commencement of the project) in development opportunities, with the intention of holding any completed development as an investment. Investment Restrictions The Company invests and manages its assets with the objective of spreading risk through the following investment restrictions: · the value of no single property, at the time of investment, will represent more than 15.00% of GAV; · the Company may commit up to a maximum of 10.00% of its NAV (measured at the commencement of the project) to development activities; · the value of properties, measured at the time of each investment, in any one of the following sectors: office properties, retail warehouses, high street retail and industrial/warehouse properties will not exceed 50.00% of GAV. The 50.00% sector limit may be increased to 60.00% as part of the Investment Manager's efficient portfolio management whereby the Investment Manager determines it appropriate to pursue an attractive investment opportunity which could cause the 50.00% sector limit to be exceeded on a short-term basis pending a repositioning of the portfolio through a sale of assets or other means; · investment in unoccupied and non-income producing assets will, at the

time of investment, not exceed 20.00% of NAV; · the Company may commit up to a maximum of 10.00% of the NAV (at the time of investment) in the Core Fund. The Company disposed of its last remaining units in the Core Fund in May 2017 and it is not the current intention of the Directors to invest in the Core Fund; · the Company will not invest in other closed-ended investment companies; and · if the Company invests in derivatives for the purposes of efficient portfolio and cash management, the total notional value of the derivatives at the time of investment will not exceed, in aggregate, 35.00% of GAV. The Directors currently intend, at all times, to conduct the affairs of the Company so as to enable the Group to qualify as a REIT for the purposes of Part 12 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 ('CTA') (and the regulations made thereunder). The Company will at all times invest and manage its assets in a way that is consistent with its objective of spreading investment risk and in accordance with its published investment policy and will not, at any time, conduct any trading activity which is significant in the context of the business of the Company as a whole. In the event of a breach of the investment policy and investment restrictions set out above, the Directors upon becoming aware of such breach will consider whether the breach is material, and if it is, notification will be made to a Regulatory Information Service. Any material change to the investment policy or investment restrictions of the Company may only be made with the prior approval of shareholders. Our Strategy The Company exploits what it believes to be the compelling relative value opportunities currently offered by pricing inefficiencies in smaller commercial properties let on shorter occupational leases. The Company supplements this core strategy with asset management initiatives to upgrade buildings and thereby improve the quality of income streams. In the current market environment, the focus is to invest in properties which: · typically have a value, on investment, of between GBP2.50 million and GBP15.00 million; · have initial net yields, on investment, of typically between 7.5-10%; · achieve across the whole portfolio an average weighted lease term of between three to six years remaining; · achieve, across the whole portfolio, a diverse and broad spread of tenants; and · have potential for asset management initiatives to include refurbishment and re-lettings. The Company's strategy is focused on delivering enhanced returns from the smaller end (up to GBP15.00 million) of the UK commercial property market. The Company believes that there are currently pricing inefficiencies in smaller commercial properties relative to the long-term pricing resulting in a significant yield advantage, which the Company aims to exploit. How we add value An Experienced Team The investment management team averages 20 years working together, reflecting stability and continuity. Value Investing The Investment Manager's investment philosophy is based on the principle of value investing. The Investment Manager looks to acquire assets with an income profile coupled with underlying characteristics that underpin long-term capital preservation. As value managers, the Investment Manager looks for assets where today's pricing may not correspond to long-term fundamentals. Active Asset Management The Investment Manager has an in-house team of dedicated asset managers with a strong focus on active asset management to enhance income and add value to commercial properties. Strategy in Action Acquiring a stable income stream in a location with strong rental growth Lockwood Court, Leeds · Acquired February 2019 · Location close to motorway network which is the focus of regional demand and has seen declining availability · A NIY of 7.7% and WAULT of 10 years to expiry · Low passing rent of GBP3.21 per sq ft Active asset management driving value Eastpoint Business Park, Oxford · Orion House let in August 2018 at a rent of GBP179,410 per annum · 25-year term with five-yearly rent reviews linked to the Retail Price Index · 27.5% increase in valuation of the property (as provided by the valuers) over the year Extending existing income streams to maximise value Mangham Road, Rotherham · Lease renewal completed in October 2018 at the c.80,000 sq ft unit · 10-year term at a rent of GBP275,000 per annum, representing an increase of 20% in passing rent · 30.4% increase in valuation of the property (as provided by the valuer) over the year Minimising risk through divestment opportunities Stoneferry Retail Park, Hull · Sold in December 2018 for gross proceeds of GBP1.80 million · Over 70% of the passing income due to expire in May 2019 · Helped reduce exposure to the retail sector to 15.3% as at 31 March 2019 Key Performance Indicators KPI AND DEFINITION RELEVANCE TO PERFORMANCE STRATEGY 1. Net Initial The NIY is in line 7.63% Yield with the Company's target dividend yield meaning that, after costs, the at 31 March 2019 A representation to Company should have the investor of the ability to meet what their initial its target dividend net yield would be through property (31 March 2018: at a predetermined income. 7.74%) purchase price after taking account of all associated costs, e.g. void costs and rent-free periods. 2. True Equivalent A True Equivalent 7.94% Yield Yield profile in line with the Company's target dividend yield at 31 March 2019 The average shows that, after weighted return a costs, the Company property will should have the produce according ability to meet its (31 March 2018: to the present proposed dividend 8.20%) income and ERV through property assumptions, income. assuming the income is received quarterly in advance. 3. Reversionary A Reversionary 7.75% Yield Yield profile that is in line with an Initial Yield profile shows a at 31 March 2019 The expected return potentially the property will sustainable income provide once stream that can be rack-rented. used to meet (31 March 2018: dividends past the 8.03%) expiry of a property's current leasing arrangements. 4. WAULT to expiry The Investment 6.10 years Manager believes that current market conditions present The average lease an opportunity at 31 March 2019 term remaining to whereby assets with expiry across the a shorter unexpired portfolio, weighted lease term are by contracted rent. often mispriced. It (31 March 2018: 6.16 is also the years) Investment Manager's view that a shorter WAULT is useful for active asset management as it allows the Investment Manager to engage in direct negotiation with tenants rather than via rent review mechanisms. 5. WAULT to break The Investment 4.87 years Manager believes that current market conditions present The average lease an opportunity at 31 March 2019 term remaining to whereby assets with break, across the a shorter unexpired portfolio weighted lease term are by contracted rent. often mispriced. As (31 March 2018: 5.08 such, it is in line years) with the Investment Manager's strategy to acquire properties with a WAULT that is generally shorter than the benchmark. It is also the Investment Manager's view that a shorter WAULT is useful for active asset management as it allows the Investment Manager to engage in direct negotiation with tenants rather than via rent review mechanisms. 6. NAV Provides GBP149.46 million stakeholders with the most relevant information on the NAV is the value of fair value of the at 31 March 2019 an entity's assets assets and minus the value of liabilities of the its liabilities. Company. (31 March 2018:

GBP146.03 million) 7. Leverage (Loan The Company 25.30% to GAV) utilises borrowings to enhance returns over the medium term. Borrowings at 31 March 2019 The proportion of will not exceed 35% our property of GAV (measured at portfolio that is drawdown) with a funded by long-term target of (31 March 2018: borrowings. 25% or less of GAV. 26.00%) 8. Vacant ERV The Company's aim 2.99% is to minimise vacancy of the properties. A low The space in the level of structural at 31 March 2019 property portfolio vacancy provides an which is currently opportunity for the unlet, as a Company to capture percentage of the rental uplifts and (31 March 2018: total ERV of the manage the mix of 7.10%) portfolio. tenants within a property. 9. Dividend The dividend 8.00 pps reflects the Company's ability to deliver a Dividends declared sustainable income for the year ended 31 in relation to the stream from its March 2019 (11 months year. The Company portfolio. ended to 31 March targets a dividend 2018: 7.33 pps, of 8.00 pence per equating to an Ordinary Share per annualised dividend annum. of 8.00 pps) 10. Ongoing Charges The Ongoing Charges 1.40% ratio provides a measure of total costs associated The ratio of total with managing and for the year ended 31 administration and operating the March 2019 (11 months operating costs Company, which ended 31 March 2018: expressed as a includes the percentage of management fees due average NAV to the Investment throughout the Manager. The 1.24%) period. Investment Manager presents this measure to provide investors with a clear picture of operational costs involved in running the Company. 11. Profit before The PBT is an GBP15.54 million tax ('PBT') indication of the Company's financial performance for the year in which its for the year ended 31 PBT is a strategy is March 2019 (11 months profitability exercised. ended 31 March 2018: measure which considers the Company's profit before the payment GBP9.82 million) of income tax. 12. Shareholder This reflects the 5.44% Total Return return seen by shareholders on their shareholdings through share price for the year ended 31 The percentage movements and March 2019 (11 months change in the share dividends received. ended 31 March 2018: price assuming dividends are reinvested to purchase additional 3.65%) Ordinary Shares. 13. EPRA EPS This reflects the 8.07 pps Company's ability to generate earnings from the Earnings from core portfolio which for the year ended 31 operational underpins March 2019 (11 months activities. A key dividends. ended 31 March 2018: measure of a company's underlying operating results 6.56 pps) from its property rental business and an indication of the extent to which current dividend payments are supported by earnings. See note 8 of the Financial Statements. Investment Manager's Report Market Outlook UK Economic Outlook The UK's economy strengthened in the first quarter of 2019, achieving growth of 0.5%. This was due in part to stockpiling by UK manufacturers fearing the impact of a no-deal Brexit. This was an improvement on the Q4 2018 results, which had seen a sharp decline in growth to 0.2% due to Brexit uncertainty. The extension of Article 50 to 31 October 2019, coupled with the arrival of a new Prime Minister in July 2019, will now prolong this uncertainty and could continue to hamper investment. Although investment has remained subdued, private consumption growth has been steady, supported by strong employment figures and real wage growth over the last two quarters. The Bank of England ("BoE") raised its forecast for GDP growth in 2019 from 1.2% to 1.5% based on a higher level of global GDP growth than had been expected at the start of the year. Despite this improved outlook from the BoE, monetary policy will depend on a number of factors and it is expected that any rises in interest rates will be slow and steady over the next few years. UK Real Estate Outlook With Brexit dominating the economic outlook, this is taking its toll on the macro-economic picture, including financial and property markets. Given the market uncertainty, rental growth is expected to be fairly subdued during the remainder of 2019. There could be a period of volatility in values ahead as the uncertainty surrounding Brexit intensifies, although property is still expected to deliver a stable income return. Property appears fairly priced at the current low levels of interest rates, which are expected to rise over time, but in small stages. The scope for further yield compression appears to be limited and a general upward pressure on property yields could occur, depending on the nature of the Brexit transition. Sector Outlook Industrial Standard industrials and distribution are expected to be a major driver of the occupier market with the growth of e-commerce, although it is thought that rental growth in 2019 will not be to the extent seen in 2018, as some rents are reaching a ceiling. Annual transaction activity in the industrial sector reached GBP7.8 billion in 2018, which is the second-highest figure on record. The industrial sector represents the largest proportion of our portfolio with 48% of the valuation at 31 March 2019. We generally focus on assets with low capital value in locations with good accessibility from the national motorway network. Our industrial assets achieved a total return of 16.2% for the year, the highest sector return in the portfolio, outperforming the Benchmark by 1.1%. Office We expect office rents outside London to remain stable for the coming years as development in most cities has already peaked. Some rental growth was seen in regional markets in 2018 and rental rates are expected to remain unchanged for the remainder of 2019. Offices make up the second largest sector holding in the portfolio, representing 22.0% of the portfolio valuation as at 31 March 2019. Our office holding achieved the greatest performance relative to the Benchmark for the year in terms of total return, outperforming the Benchmark Total Return by 8.4%. This performance was driven by strong capital growth of 8.6% for the year, which was achieved through significant lettings and lease renewals, as noted in the Asset Management section of the Investments Manger's Report. Retail Growth in household consumption slowed in 2018, despite seeing real wage growth towards the end of the year, as consumers remained cautious with regards to their spending decisions. As such, there is increasing concern around the weakness in the retail market, which is expected to persist during 2019, and headline rents are predicted to continue to fall across all segments except Central London unit shops. In terms of investment, the total number of retail deals in 2018 was at its lowest since 2012. Retail represented the portfolio's smallest sector holding, with only 15.3% of the valuation as at 31 March 2019, which somewhat mitigates the risk associated with the sector at a portfolio level. Our assets performed poorly in terms of capital return relative to the Benchmark, with a negative 15.4% capital return. However, our income streams have remained largely intact, despite the myriad of company voluntary arrangements ('CVA's) and company failures in the retail market, and delivered income returns of 9.5% for the year. Alternatives We think that the Alternatives sector will continue to grow in importance and could begin to outperform other sectors in terms of total returns. This is a sector in which we have significant expertise and continue to see compelling opportunities. Our alternatives assets, which include leisure and car parking, represent 15.2% of the valuation as at 31 March 2019 and delivered the highest sector income return over the year of 9.3%. Financial Results Net rental income for the year was GBP15.72 million (11 months ended 31 March 2018: GBP11.22 million), contributing to an operating profit before fair value changes and disposals of GBP13.52 million (11 months ended 31 March 2018: GBP9.60 million). The portfolio saw a gain of GBP4.18 million on revaluation of investment

property over the year (11 months ended 31 March 2018: GBP1.01 million). This performance was largely driven by valuation gains in the portfolio's office assets resulting from several new lettings and lease renewals during the year. The Company's industrial assets also performed strongly, delivering like-for-like valuation growth. There was a small like-for-like increase in the valuation of the Company's alternative assets and only the Company's retail assets suffered a decrease in valuation, which is in common with the overall market performance of the sector. The Company reported a loss on disposal of investment properties of GBP0.48 million (11 months ended 31 March 2018: GBP0.22 million), having made two part disposals (Floors 1-9, Pearl House, Nottingham and 18-36, Chapel Walk, Sheffield) and two full disposals (Stoneferry Retail Park, Hull and Waggon Road, Mossley) during the year. Administrative expenses, which include the Investment Manager's fee and other costs attributable to the running of the Company, were GBP2.20 million (11 months ended 31 March 2018: GBP1.62 million). Ongoing Charges for the period were 1.40% (11 months ended 31 March 2018: 1.24%) and have increased largely as a result of one-off costs during the year relating to the publication of the Company's Prospectus. The Company incurred finance costs of GBP1.68 million (11 months ended 31 March 2018: GBP0.65 million). This increase compared with the prior period comes as a result of having a higher balance of the loan drawn over the course of the year. The Company also entered into additional interest rate caps on a notional value of GBP46.51 million during the year, becoming effective in October 2020, which saw a fair value loss of GBP0.37 million. The total profit before tax for the year of GBP15.54 million (11 months ended 31 March 2018: GBP9.82 million) equates to a basic EPS of 10.26 pence (11 months ended 31 March 2018: 7.17 pence). EPRA EPS for the year was 8.07 pps which, based on dividends paid of 8.00 pps, reflects a dividend cover of 101% (11 months ended 31 March 2018: EPRA Earnings of 6.56 pps, dividends paid of 7.33 pps and dividend cover of 89.50% The Company's NAV as at 31 March 2019 was GBP149.46 million or 98.61 pps (31 March 2018: GBP146.03 million or 96.36 pps). This is an increase of 2.25 pps or 2.33%, with the underlying movement in NAV set out in the table below: Pence per share GBP million NAV as at 1 April 2018 96.36 146.03 Change in fair value of investment 2.76 4.18 property Change in fair value of (0.26) (0.39) derivatives Loss on disposal of investment (0.32) (0.48) property Income earned for the period 11.33 17.18 Expenses and net finance costs for (3.24) (4.94) the period Dividends paid (8.00) (12.12) NAV as at 31 March 2019 98.61 149.46 Financing As at 31 March 2019, the Company had utilised GBP50.00 million (31 March 2018: GBP50.00 million) of an available GBP60.00 million (31 March 2018: GBP60.00 million) credit facility with RBSi, resulting in gearing of 25.30% loan to property valuation. In October 2018, the Company extended the term of the loan facility by three years to October 2023 to mitigate the financing risk associated with Brexit. The loan incurs interest at three-month LIBOR + 1.4% (2018: LIBOR + 1.4%). To mitigate the interest rate risk that arises from entering into a variable rate linked loan, as at 31 March 2019, the Company held interest rate caps with a combined notional value of GBP36.51 million, at strike rates of 2.5% on GBP26.51 million and 2.0% on GBP10.00 million (31 March 2018: 2.5% on GBP26.51 million and 2.0% on GBP10 million), meaning that the loan is 73% hedged (31 March 2018: 73%). In October 2018, the Company entered into interest rate caps on a national value of GBP46.51 million, effective from 20 October 2020 to 19 October 2023, capping the interest rate at 2.0% per annum; meaning that the current loan drawn down of GBP50.00 million will become 93% hedged. Share Issuance Programme On 1 March 2019, the Company published its Prospectus in relation to a Share Issuance Programme of up to 250 million new Ordinary shares and up to 250 million C shares. No shares have been issued, to date, under the programme. Portfolio Activity The Company's objective is to build a diversified portfolio of commercial properties throughout the UK. New acquisitions are selected to provide a sustainable income return and the potential for growth, whilst also limiting downside risk. The majority of the Company's assets are fully let and as at 31 March 2019, the Company had a vacancy rate of 2.99% (31 March 2018: 7.10%). The following significant investment transactions were made during the year: - In February 2019, the Company acquired Lockwood Court, Parkside Industrial Estate, Leeds, for a gross purchase price of GBP6.93 million. The 187,626 sq ft industrial warehouse is fully let to LWS Yorkshire Limited, a logistics and storage provider for Harrogate Spring Water, on a 10-year lease from October 2018. The lease provides a low passing rent of GBP3.21 per sq ft which, together with tight supply, forms a strong base for future potential rental growth. Located two miles south of Leeds City Centre and close to J25 of the M62 and J40 of the M1, Parkside Industrial Estate is a well-established industrial and commercial area with a history of attracting regional and national occupiers. - On 14 March 2019, the Company completed the sale of its industrial asset at Waggon Road, Mossley. The asset was sold at auction for GBP450,000, ahead of its most recent valuation GBP350,000. - In December 2018, the Company completed the sale of Stoneferry Retail Park, Hull, for gross proceeds of GBP1.80 million, reducing the Company's exposure to the retail sector. - On 6 August 2018, the Company completed the sale of 18-36 Chapel Walk, Sheffield, for gross proceeds of GBP0.90 million. The units sold were 47.10% vacant by floor area. The Company has retained the fully let adjacent units, 11-15 Fargate, totalling 5,495 sq ft. - On 5 April 2018, the Company completed the sale of its office accommodation at Pearl House, Nottingham, for gross proceeds of GBP3.65 million. The sale comprised the first to ninth floors, a ground floor reception and car parking spaces, providing a total area of 41,262 sq ft. The Company retained the ground floor accommodation in the busy city centre location, totalling 28,432 sq ft, let to national retail operators including Costa Coffee, Poundland and Lakeland. Acquisition during the year Lockwood Court, Leeds Purchase Price (GBPm): 6.93 Sector: Industrial Area (sq ft): 187,626 NIY at acquisition (%): 7.7 WAULT to break as at 31 March 2019 (years): 9.5 Occupancy by ERV (%): 100 Constructed: 1970s Property Portfolio Summary by Sector as at 31 March 2019 Gross Passi ng Renta l Incom e (GBPm) Area Occupancy WAULT by ERV to break Number Valuation ('000 of sq (%) Proper ft) (years) ties (GBPm) ERV (GBPm) Sector Industrial 20 94.1 2,335 99.4 4.9 7.3 8.3 Offices 6 43.2 287 88.9 3.7 3.2 4.2 Alternatives 3 30.0 165 100.0 6.1 2.8 2.3 Standard 5 23.6 169 99.9 3.6 2.7 2.1 Retail Retail 1 6.7 51 100.0 5.0 0.6 0.6 Warehouse Portfolio 35 197.6 3,007 97.0 4.9 16.6 17.5 Summary by Geographical Area as at 31 March 2019 Gross Passi ng Renta l Incom e (GBPm) Area Occupancy WAULT by ERV to break Geographical Number Valuation ('000 ERV Area of sq (%) (GBPm) Proper ft) (years) ties (GBPm) Yorkshire 8 35.2 1,028 98.5 3.6 2.8 3.4 and Humberside

South East 5 29.8 195 97.0 4.1 2.5 2.5 Eastern 5 22.9 345 100.0 3.8 1.7 2.0 South West 3 22.7 125 100.0 3.8 1.7 1.7 West 4 17.9 397 100.0 3.7 1.7 1.8 Midlands East 2 17.9 81 100.0 3.0 1.9 1.4 Midlands North West 4 15.8 302 98.8 4.2 1.4 1.3 Wales 2 14.8 376 100.0 10.0 1.2 1.3 Greater 1 12.0 72 100.0 12.6 1.0 0.9 London Scotland 1 8.6 86 65.8 2.3 0.7 1.2 Portfolio 35 197.6 3,007 97.0 4.9 16.6 17.5 Please refer to Appendix 5 'Properties by Market Value', accessible through the link at the end of this announcement. Property Sector Region Market Value Range (GBPm) Top ten: 1. 2 Geddington Other (Car East Midlands 10.0 - 15.0 Road, Corby parking) 2. 40 Queen Square, Offices South West 10.0 - 15.0 Bristol 3. London East Other (Leisure) Greater London 10.0 - 15.0 Leisure Park, Dagenham 4. Eastpoint Offices South East 10.0 - 15.0 Business Park, Oxford 5. Gresford Industrial Wales 7.5 - 10.0 Industrial Estate, Wrexham 6. 225 Bath Street, Offices Scotland 7.5 - 10.0 Glasgow 7. Lockwood Court, Industrial Yorkshire and 5.0 - 7.5 Leeds Humberside 8. Above Bar Standard Retail South East 5.0 - 7.5 Street, Southampton 9. Langthwaite Industrial Yorkshire and 5.0 - 7.5 Grange Humberside Industrial Estate, South Kirkby 10. Barnstaple Retail South West 5.0 - 7.5 Retail Park Warehouse The Company's top 10 properties listed above comprise 47.7% of the total value of the portfolio. Property Sector Region Market Value Range (GBPm) 11. Storeys Bar Industrial Eastern 5.0 - 7.5 Road, Peterborough 12. Sarus Court Industrial North West 5.0 - 7.5 Industrial Estate, Runcorn 13. Apollo Business Industrial Eastern 5.0 - 7.5 Park, Basildon 14. Commercial Road, Standard South East 5.0 - 7.5 Portsmouth Retail 15. Euroway Trading Industrial Yorkshire and 5.0 - 7.5 Estate, Bradford Humberside 16. Oak Park, Industrial West Midlands 5.0 - 7.5 Droitwich 17. Odeon Cinema, Other Eastern 5.0 - 7.5 Southend (Leisure) 18. Brockhurst Industrial West Midlands 5.0 - 7.5 Crescent, Walsall 19. Pearl Assurance Standard East Midlands 5.0 - 7.5 House, Retail Nottingham 20. Sandford House, Offices West Midlands< 5.0 Solihull 21. Excel 95, Industrial Wales< 5.0 Deeside 22. Diamond Business Industrial Yorkshire and< 5.0 Park, Wakefield Humberside 23. Bank Hey Street, Standard North West< 5.0 Blackpool Retail 24. Walkers Lane, Industrial North West< 5.0 St. Helens 25. Brightside Lane, Industrial Yorkshire and<5.0 Sheffield Humberside 26. Cedar House, Offices South West< 5.0 Gloucester 27. Wella Warehouse, Industrial South East< 5.0 Basingstoke 28. Magham Road, Industrial Yorkshire and< 5.0 Rotherham Humberside 29. Pipps Hill Industrial Eastern< 5.0 Industrial Estate, Basildon 30. Eagle Road, Industrial West Midlands< 5.0 Redditch 31. Vantage Point, Offices Eastern< 5.0 Hemel Hempstead 32. Clarke Road, Industrial South East< 5.0 Milton Keynes 33. Knowles Lane, Industrial Yorkshire and< 5.0 Bradford Humberside 34. Fargate, Standard Yorkshire and< 5.0 Sheffield Retail Humberside 35. Moorside Road, Industrial North West< 5.0 Salford Top 10 Tenants % of Portfolio Passing Total Rental Passing Income Rental Tenant Sector Property (GBP'000) Income 1. GEFCO UK Logistics 2 Geddington 1,320 7.9 Limited Road, Corby 2. Plastipak UK Manufacturing Gresford 883 5.3 Limited Industrial Estate, Wrexham 3. The Secretary Government Sandford 832 5.0 of State House, Solihull and Cedar House, body Gloucester 4. Ardagh Glass Manufacturing Langthwaite 676 4.0 Limited Grange Industrial Estate, South Kirkby 5. Mecca Bingo Leisure London East 625 3.7 Limited Leisure Park, Dagenham 6. Egbert H Manufacturing Oak Park, 620 3.7 Taylor & Droitwich Company Limited 7. Odeon Cinemas Leisure Odeon Cinema, 535 3.2 Southend 8. Sports Direct Retail Barnstaple 525 3.1 Retail Park and Bank Hey Street, Blackpool 9. Wyndeham Manufacturing Storeys Bar 525 3.1 Peterborough Road, Peterborough Limited 10. Advanced Logistics Euroway 428 2.6 Supply Chain Trading (BFD) Limited Estate, Bradford The Company's top 10 tenants, listed above, represent 41.6% of the total passing rental income of the portfolio. Asset Management We undertake asset management to achieve rental growth, let vacant space and enhance value through initiatives such as refurbishments. During the year, key asset management initiatives included: - Orion House, Oxford - In August 2018, the Company completed the letting of Orion House, Oxford, to Genesis Cancer Care UK Limited. The lease is for a term of 25 years, at a rent of GBP179,410 per annum. There are five-yearly, upward-only rent reviews linked to the Retail Price Index ("RPI") measure of inflation and the tenant benefits from a 12-month rent free period, followed by six years at half rent. The valuation of the property increased by 27.8% over the year, thanks largely to this transaction. - 225 Bath Street, Glasgow - In July 2018, the Company completed the letting of Third Floor East, 225 Bath Street, Glasgow, to International Correspondence Schools Limited. The lease is for a term of five years, with a tenant break option at the end of the third year, at a rent of GBP88,608 per annum. The tenant benefits from a 10-month rent free period. - Cedar House, Gloucester - In June 2018, the Company completed a lease renewal to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government at its Cedar House office building in Gloucester. The property was acquired in December 2017 with the expectation of achieving a new three-year lease at the passing rent of GBP300,000 per annum and this was significantly exceeded with a 10-year lease at a rent of GBP321,000 per annum. No rent free incentive was offered to the tenant. - 40 Queen Square, Bristol - In June 2018, the Company completed a reversionary lease renewal at 40 Queen Square, Bristol, with tenant Ramboll Whitbybird Ltd. A 10-year lease commenced in November 2018 and the tenant has the option to break at the end of the fifth year. The letting at a rent of GBP94,500 per annum proved a new high rental tone for unrefurbished space within the building at GBP23.00 per sq ft, as compared to a passing rent of GBP16.84 per sq ft. - Diamond Business Park, Wakefield - During June 2018, a new letting was completed at Diamond Business Park, Wakefield which was acquired by the Company in February 2018. Unit 7, totalling c. 13,700 sq ft, was let to Wow Interiors Yorkshire Ltd for a six year term with tenant break options in years two and four. Stepped rental increases have been agreed so that, if the tenant remains in occupation for the full term, the average rent received equates to GBP3.30 per sq ft as compared to an ERV of GBP3.00 per sq ft. - Sarus Court, Runcorn - In April 2018, the Company documented two rent

reviews with CJ Services, its largest tenant at Sarus Court, Runcorn. The rent reviews at Units 1 and 2 date back to January 2017 and result in a combined rate of GBP5.25 per sq ft net effective. This supports a headline rent of c.GBP5.75 per sq ft which was GBP0.25 per sq ft ahead of the property's ERV at the time of the letting. - Commercial Road, Portsmouth - the Company has completed a 10-year lease renewal with Greggs plc at its retail property located on Commercial Road, Portsmouth. The new rent of GBP20,500 per annum exceeded the unit's ERV at the time of letting by 11%. Greggs have been in occupation of the unit for 10 years and have the option to break the lease after five years. Alternative Investment Fund Manager ('AIFM') AEW UK Investment Management LLP is authorised and regulated by the FCA as a full-scope AIFM and provides its services to the Company. The Company has appointed Langham Hall UK Depositary LLP ('Langham Hall') to act as the depositary to the Company, responsible for cash monitoring, asset verification and oversight of the Company. Information Disclosures under the AIFM Directive Under the AIFM Directive, the Company is required to make disclosures in relation to its leverage under the prescribed methodology of the Directive. Leverage The AIFM Directive prescribes two methods for evaluating leverage, namely the 'Gross Method' and the 'Commitment Method'. The Company's maximum and actual leverage levels are as per below: 31 March 2019 31 March 2018 Leverage Gross Method Commitment Gross Method Commitment Exposure Method Method Maximum 140% 140% 140% 140% Limit Actual 132% 134% 131% 134% In accordance with the AIFM Directive, leverage is expressed as a percentage of the Company's exposure to its NAV and adjusted in line with the prescribed 'Gross' and 'Commitment' methods. The Gross method is representative of the sum of the Company's positions after deducting cash balances and without taking into account any hedging and netting arrangements. The Commitment method is representative of the sum of the Company's positions without deducting cash balances and taking into account any hedging and netting arrangements. For the purposes of evaluating the methods above, the Company's positions primarily reflect its current borrowings and NAV. Remuneration The AIFM has adopted a Remuneration Policy which accords with the principles established by the AIFMD Directive. AIFMD Remuneration Code Staff includes the members of the AIFM's Management Committee, those performing control functions, department heads, risk takers and other members of staff that exert material influence on the AIFM's risk profile or the AIFs it manages. Staff are remunerated in accordance with the key principles of the AIFM's remuneration policy, which include: (1) promoting sound risk management; (2) supporting sustainable business plans; (3) remuneration being linked to non-financial criteria for control function staff; (4) incentiving staff performance over longer periods of time; (5) awarding guaranteed variable remuneration only in exceptional circumstances; and (6) having an appropriate balance between fixed and variable remuneration. As required under section 'Fund 3.3.5.R(5)' of the Investment Fund Sourcebook, the following information is provided in respect of remuneration paid by the AIFM to its staff. The information provided below is provided for the year from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2018, which is in line with the most recent financial reporting period of the AIFM, and relates to the total remuneration of the entire staff of the AIFM. Year ended 31 December 2018 Total remuneration paid to employees during financial year: a) remuneration, including, where relevant, any GBP2,665,423 carried interest paid by the AIFM b) the number of beneficiaries 24 The aggregate amount of remuneration, broken down by: a) senior management GBP809,561 b) other staff GBP1,855,862 Fixed Variable Total remuneration remuneration remuneration Senior management GBP759,561 GBP50,000 GBP809,561 Other staff GBP1,419,441 GBP436,421 GBP1,855,862 Total GBP2,179,002 GBP486,421 GBP2,665,423 AEW UK Investment Management LLP 21 June 2019 Principal Risks and Uncertainties The Company's assets consist primarily of UK commercial property. Its principal risks are therefore related to the commercial property market in general, but also to the particular circumstances of the individual properties and the tenants within the properties. The Board has overall responsibility for reviewing the effectiveness of the system of risk management and internal control which is operated by the Investment Manager. The Company's ongoing risk management process is designed to identify, evaluate and mitigate the significant risks the Company faces. Twice each year, the Board undertakes a risk review with the assistance of the Audit Committee, to assess the adequacy and effectiveness of the Investment Manager and other service providers' risk management and internal control processes. The Board has carried out a robust assessment of the principal risks facing the Company, including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity. An analysis of the principal risks and uncertainties is set out below. This does not purport to be exhaustive as some risks are not yet known and some risks are currently not deemed material but could turn out to be material in the future. Principal risks and How risk is managed Risk assessment their potential impact REAL ESTATE RISKS 1. Property market Any property market The Company has investment Probability: recession or future restrictions in place to Moderate deterioration in the invest and manage its property market assets with the objective could, inter alia, of spreading and (i) cause the mitigating risk. Impact: Company to realise Moderate to its investments at High lower valuations; and (ii) delay the timings of the Company's Movement: realisations. These Increase risks could have a material adverse effect on the ability of the Company to achieve its investment objective. 2. Property valuation The Company uses an Probability: Property and independent external Moderate property-related valuer (Knight Frank LLP) assets are to value the properties at inherently difficult fair value in accordance to value due to the with accepted RICS Impact: Low to individual nature of appraisal and valuation Moderate each property. standards. Movement: No change There may be an adverse effect on the Company's profitability, the NAV and the price of Ordinary Shares in cases where properties are sold whose valuations have previously been materially overstated. 3. Tenant default Failure by tenants Comprehensive due Probability: to fulfil their diligence is undertaken on Moderate rental obligations all new tenants. Tenant could affect the covenant checks are income that the carried out on all new properties earn and tenants where a default Impact: Low to the ability of the would have a significant Moderate Company to pay impact. dividends to its shareholders. Movement: Increase Asset management team conducts ongoing monitoring and liaison with tenants to manage potential bad debt risk. 4. Asset management initiatives Costs incurred on asset Probability: Asset management management initiatives are Low initiatives, such as closely monitored against refurbishment works, budgets and reviewed in may prove to be more regular presentations to extensive, expensive the Investment Management Impact: Low and take longer than Committee of the anticipated. Cost Investment Manager. overruns may have a material adverse Movement: No effect on the change Company's profitability, the NAV and the share price. 5. Due diligence Due diligence may The Company's due Probability: not identify all the diligence relies on work Low risks and (such as legal reports on liabilities in title, property respect of an valuations, environmental acquisition and building surveys) Impact:

(including any outsourced to third Moderate environmental, parties who have expertise structural or in their areas. Such third operational defects) parties have professional that may lead to a indemnity cover in place. Movement: No material adverse change affect on the Company's profitability, the NAV and the price of the Company's Ordinary Shares. 6. Fall in rental rates The Company builds a Probability: Rental rates may be diversified property and Low to Moderate adversely affected tenant base with by general UK subsequent monitoring of economic conditions concentration to and other factors individual occupiers (top Impact: that depress rental 10 tenants) and sectors Moderate rates, including (geographical and sector local factors exposure). relating to particular Movement: properties/locations Increase (such as increased competition). The Investment Manager holds quarterly meetings with its Investment Strategy Committee and regularly meets the Board Any fall in the of Directors to assess rental rates for the whether any changes in the Company's properties market present risks that may have a material should be addressed in the adverse affect on Company's strategy. the Company's profitability, the NAV, the price of the Ordinary Shares and the Company's ability to meet interest and capital repayments on any debt facilities. FINANCIAL RISKS 7. Breach of borrowing covenants The Company monitors the Probability: The Company has use of borrowings on an Low to Moderate entered into a term ongoing basis through credit facility. weekly cash flow forecasting and quarterly risk monitoring to monitor Impact: High financial covenants. Movement: Increase Material adverse changes in valuations and net income may lead to breaches in the LTV and interest cover ratio covenants. 8. Interest rate rises The Company uses interest Probability: The Company's caps on a significant High borrowings through a notional value of the loan term credit facility to mitigate the adverse are subject to impact of possible interest rate risk interest rate rises. Impact: Low through changing LIBOR rates. Any increases in LIBOR rates may have an Movement: No adverse effect on change the Company's ability to pay dividends. The Investment Manager and Board of Directors monitor the level of hedging and interest rate movements to ensure that the risk is managed appropriately. 9. Availability and cost of debt The Company maintains a Probability: The term credit good relationship with the Low facility expires in bank providing the term October 2020. In the credit facility. event that RBSi does not renew the Impact: High facility, the Company may need to sell assets to repay the outstanding Movement: No loan. Any increase change in the financing The Company monitors the costs of the projected usage and facility on renewal covenants of the credit would adversely facility on a quarterly impact on the basis. Company's profitability. CORPORATE RISKS 10. Use of service providers The performance of service Probability: The Company has no providers in conjunction Low to Moderate employees and is with their service level reliant upon the agreements is monitored performance of third via regular calls and party service face-to-face meetings and Impact: providers. the use of key performance Moderate indicators, where relevant. Movement: No change Failure by any service provider to carry out its obligations to the Company in accordance with the terms of its appointment could have a materially detrimental impact on the operation of the Company. 11. Dependence on the Investment Manager The Investment Manager has Probability: endeavoured to ensure that Low to moderate The Investment the principal members of Manager is its management team are responsible for suitably incentivised. providing investment Impact: management services Moderate to the Company. Movement: Decrease The future ability of the Company to successfully pursue its investment objective and investment policy may, among other things, depend on the ability of the Investment Manager to retain its existing staff and/or to recruit individuals of similar experience and calibre. 12. Ability to meet objectives The Company has an Probability: The Company may not investment policy to Moderate meet its investment achieve a balanced objective to deliver portfolio with a an attractive total diversified asset and return to tenant base. The Company Impact: High shareholders from also has investment investing restrictions in place to predominantly in a limit exposure to portfolio of smaller potential Movement: commercial Increase properties in the United Kingdom. risk factors. These factors mitigate the risk of fluctuations in returns. Poor relative total return performance may lead to an adverse reputational impact that affects the Company's ability to raise new capital. TAXATION RISKS 13. Company REIT status The Company monitors REIT Probability: The Company has a UK compliance through the Low REIT status that Investment Manager on provides a acquisitions; the tax-efficient Administrator on asset and corporate structure. distribution levels; the Impact: High Registrar and Broker on shareholdings and the use of third-party tax advisers to monitor REIT Movement: No compliance requirements. change If the Company fails to remain a REIT for UK tax purposes, its profits and gains will be subject to UK corporation tax. Any change to the tax status or UK tax legislation could impact on the Company's ability to achieve its investment objectives and provide attractive returns to shareholders. 14. POLITICAL/ECONOMIC RISKS Political and The Board considers the Probability: macroeconomic events impact of political and Moderate to present risks to the macroeconomic events when High real estate and reviewing strategy. financial markets that affect the Company and the Impact: business of its Moderate to tenants. The level High of uncertainty that such events bring has been highlighted in recent times, Movement: most pertinently Increase following the EU referendum vote (Brexit) in June 2016. Approval The Strategic Report has been approved and signed on behalf of the Board by: Mark Burton Chairman 21 June 2019 Extract from the Directors Report Directors Mark Burton, non-executive Chairman James Hyslop, non-executive non-independent Director Bimaljit ("Bim") Sandhu, non-executive Director Katrina Hart, non-executive Director Going Concern The Company has considered its cash flows, financial position, liquidity position and borrowing facilities. The Company's cash balance as at 31 March 2019 was GBP2.13 million. The Company can draw a further GBP2.31 million (31 March 2018: GBP1.11 million) of its debt facility up to the maximum 35% loan

to NAV at drawdown. As at 31 March 2019, the Company had sufficient headroom against its borrowing covenants. The Company has the ability to utilise up to 35% of NAV measured at drawdown under the current borrowing facility limits with a Company loan to NAV of 33.5% as at 31 March 2019. The Company benefits from a secure, diversified income stream from leases which are not overly reliant on any one tenant or sector. As a result, the Directors believe that the Company is well placed to manage its financing and other business risks. There are currently no material uncertainties in relation to the Company's ability to continue for a period of at least 12 months from the date of approval of these financial statements. The Board is, therefore, of the opinion that the going concern basis adopted in the preparation of the Annual Report is appropriate. Viability Statement In accordance with the principle 21 of the AIC Code, the Directors have assessed the prospects of the Company over a period longer than the 12 months required by the 'Going Concern' provisions. The Board has considered the nature of the Company's assets, liabilities and associated cash flows, and has determined that five years, up to 31 March 2024, is the maximum timescale over which the performance of the Company can be forecast with a material degree of accuracy and so is an appropriate period over which to consider the Company's viability. Considerations in support of the Company's viability over this five-year period include: · The current unexpired term under the Company's debt facilities stands at 4.56 years; · The Company's property portfolio has a WAULT of 6.10 years to expiry, representing a secure income stream for the period under consideration; · The Company's portfolio reflects a diversified strategy that has invested across a broad spectrum of real estate sectors returning a diversified income stream, which should spread the risk of any default; and · Most leases contain a five-year rent review pattern and, therefore, five years allow for the forecasts to include the reversion arising from those reviews. The five-year review considers the Company's cash flows, dividend cover, REIT compliance and other key financial ratios over the period. In assessing the Company's viability, the Board has carried out a thorough review of the Company's business model, including future performance, liquidity, dividend cover and banking covenant tests for a five-year period. The business model is subject to annual sensitivity analysis, which involves flexing a number of key assumptions underlying the forecasts both individually and in aggregate for normal and stressed conditions. The five year review also considers whether financing facilities will be renewed as required. The following scenarios were tested, both individually and combined, in an effort to represent a severe but plausible scenario, which might reasonably be expected to arise as a result of a 'No Deal' Brexit outcome, amongst other factors: · An increase in financing costs; · Default of the three highest risk tenants within the Company's top 20 tenants (as rated by Coface); and · A fall in portfolio valuation. Based on the results of this analysis, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the five-year period of their assessment. Subsidiary Company Details of the Company's subsidiary, AEW UK REIT 2015 Limited, can be found in Note 17 to the Financial Statements. Management Arrangements AEW UK Investment Management LLP is the Company's Investment Manager and has been appointed as the AIFM. Under the terms of the Investment Management Agreement, the Investment Manager is responsible for the day-to-day discretionary management of the Company's investments subject to the investment objective and policy of the Company and the overall supervision of the Directors. The Investment Manager is entitled to receive a quarterly management fee in respect of its services calculated at the rate of one-quarter of 0.9% of the prevailing NAV (excluding uninvested proceeds from fundraisings). There is no performance fee. Any investment by the Company into the Core Fund is not subject to management fees or performance fees otherwise charged to investors in the Core Fund by the Investment Manager. The Investment Management Agreement may be terminated by the Company or the Investment Manager giving 12 months' notice. Financial Risk Management The financial risk management objectives and policies can be found in Note 20 to the Financial Statements. Social, Community and Employee Responsibility The Company has no direct social, community or employee responsibilities. It has no employees and, accordingly, no requirement to separately report in this area as the management of the portfolio has been delegated to the Investment Manager and other service providers. The Investment Manager is an equal opportunities employer who respects and seeks to empower each individual and the diverse cultures, perspectives, skills and experiences within its workforce. The Company is not within the scope of the Modern Slavery Act 2015 because it has not exceeded the turnover threshold and therefore, no further disclosure is required in this regard. Environmental Policy The Investment Manager acquires and manages properties on behalf of the Company. It is recognised that these activities have both direct and indirect environmental impacts. The Investment Manager has a Sustainable and Responsible Investment ('SRI') policy. This can be found on the Investment Manager's website www.aewuk.co.uk [1]. The Investment Manager believes environmentally responsible fund management means being active. As part of this process, the Investment Manager submits disclosures to GRESB, the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark. GRESB is an industry driven organisation committed to assessing the sustainability of real estate portfolios (public, private and direct) around the globe. The Investment Manager is in the process of submitting the Company's GRESB assessment for the year from 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019 and will receive the results of this assessment in September 2019 when it will be made available on the Company's website. As an investment company, the Company's own direct environmental impact is minimal and greenhouse gas ('GHG') emissions are therefore negligible. Information on the GHG emissions in relation to the Company's property portfolio are disclosed in the Directors' Report above. Share Capital Share Issues At the AGM held on 12 September 2018, the Company was granted the authority to allot Ordinary Shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of GBP151,558 on a non pre-emptive basis. No Ordinary Shares have been allotted under this authority and the authority will expire at the conclusion of the 2019 AGM. At a general meeting held on 12 September 2018, the Company was granted authority to allot up to (i) 250 million Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each in the capital of the Company and/or (ii) 250 million convertible redeemable preference shares ('C' shares) of GBP0.01 each in the capital of the Company pursuant to a potential Share Issuance Programme. The Company published its Prospectus in relation to the Share Issuance Programme on 1 March 2019. No Ordinary Shares have been allotted under this authority which will expire, at the earlier of the close of the Share Issuance Programme and 30 June 2020. As at 31 March 2019, the Company had 151,558,251 Ordinary Shares in issue Purchase of Own Shares At the Company's AGM on 12 September 2018, the Company was granted authority to purchase up to 14.99% of the Company's Ordinary Shares in issue. No shares have been bought back under this authority during the year, which expires at the conclusion of the Company's 2019 AGM. A resolution to renew the Company's authority to purchase (either for cancellation or for placing into Treasury) up to 22,718,581 Ordinary Shares (being 14.99% of the issued Ordinary Share capital as at the date of this report), will be put to shareholders at the 2019 AGM. Any purchase will be made in the market and prices will be in accordance with the terms laid out in the Notice of AGM (enclosed separately and available on the Company's website). The authority will be used where the Directors consider it to be in the best interests of shareholders. Income Entitlement The profits of the Company (including accumulated revenue reserves) available for distribution and resolved to be distributed shall be distributed in proportion to the amount paid upper share by way of interim and, where applicable special or final dividends among the holders of Ordinary Shares. Capital Entitlement After meeting the liabilities of the Company on a winding-up, the surplus assets shall be paid to the holders of different classes of members and distributed among such holders rateably according to the amounts paid up or credited as paid up on their shares. Voting Entitlement Each Ordinary shareholder is entitled to one vote on a show of hands and, on a poll, to one vote for every Ordinary Share held. The Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy stipulate the deadlines for the valid exercise of voting rights and, other than with regard to Directors not being permitted to vote

their Ordinary Shares on matters in which they have an interest, there are no restrictions on the voting rights of Ordinary Shares. There are no restrictions concerning the transfer of securities in the Company or on voting rights; no special rights with regard to control attached to securities; no agreements between holders of securities regarding restrictions on the transfer of securities or voting rights known to the Company; and no agreements which the Company is party to that might affect its control following a successful takeover bid. Requirements of the Listing Rules Listing Rule 9.8.4 requires the Company to include specified information in a single identifiable section of the annual report or a cross reference table indicating where the information is set out. The Directors confirm that there are no disclosures required in relation to Listing Rule 9.8.4. Related Party Transactions Related party transactions during the year ended 31 March 2019 can be found in Note 22 to the Financial Statements. Post Year-End Events Post balance sheet events can be found in Note 24 to the Financial Statements. The Directors' Report has been approved by the Board of Directors and signed on its behalf by: Mark Burton Chairman 21 June 2019 Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in respect of the Annual Report and Financial Statements The Directors are responsible for preparing the Annual Report and Financial Statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations. Company law requires the Directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year. Under that law, they are required to prepare the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union (IFRS as adopted by the EU) and applicable law. Under company law, the Directors must not approve the financial statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company and of its profit or loss for that period. In preparing these financial statements, the Directors are required to: · select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently; · make judgements and estimates that are reasonable, relevant and reliable; · state whether they have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU; · assess the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern; and · use the going concern basis of accounting unless they either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so. The Directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company and enable them to ensure that its financial statements comply with the Companies Act 2006. They are responsible for such internal control as they determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and have general responsibility for taking such steps as are reasonably open to them to safeguard the assets of the Company and to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities. Under applicable law and regulations, the Directors are also responsible for preparing a Strategic Report, Directors' Report, Directors' Remuneration Report and Corporate Governance Statement that comply with that law and those regulations. The Directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Company's website. Legislation in the UK governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions. We confirm that to the best of our knowledge: · the Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with the applicable set of accounting standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of the Company; and · the Strategic Report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that it faces. We consider the Annual Report and the Financial Statements, taken as a whole, is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Company's position and performance, business model and strategy. On behalf of the Board Mark Burton Chairman 21 June 2019 Non-statutory Accounts The financial information set out below does not constitute the Company's statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019 but is derived from those accounts. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019 will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies in due course. The Independent Auditor has reported on those accounts; its report was (i) unqualified, (ii) did not include a reference to any matters to which the Independent Auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report and (iii) did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. The text of the Independent Auditor's Report can be found in the Company's full Annual Report and Financial Statements on the Company's website. Financial Statements Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year ended 31 March 2019 Notes Year ended For the period 31 March 1 May 2017 to 2019 31 March 2018 GBP'000 GBP'000 Income Rental and other income 3 17,183 12,330 Property operating expenses 4 (1,462) (1,106) Net rental and other income 15,721 11,224 Other operating expenses 4 (2,075) (1,539) Directors' remuneration 5 (122) (84) Operating profit before fair 13,524 9,601 value changes Change in fair value of 10 4,184 1,014 investment properties Realised loss on disposal of 10 (482) (216) investment properties Realised gains on disposal of - 73 investments Operating profit 17,226 10,472 Finance expense 6 (1,682) (652) Profit before tax 15,544 9,820 Taxation 7 - - Profit after tax 15,544 9,820 Other comprehensive income - - Total comprehensive income for 15,544 9,820 the year Earnings per share (pps) (basic 8 10.26 7.17 and diluted) The notes below form an integral part of these financial statements. Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 31 March 2019 For the year Notes Share Share Capital Total capital ended capital premium reserve and reserves 31 March 2019 GBP'000 and account attributable retained to GBP'000 earnings owners of the GBP'000 Company GBP'000 Balance at 1 1,515 49,768 94,751 146,034 April 2018 Total - - 15,544 15,544 comprehensive income Share issue 19 - 2 - 2 costs Dividends 9 - - (12,124) (12,124) paid Balance at 31 1,515 49,770 98,171 149,456 March 2019 For the Notes Share Share Capital Total capital period 1 May capital 2017 to 31 March 2018 premium reserve and reserves GBP'000 and account attributable retained to GBP'000 earnings owners of the GBP'000 Company GBP'000 Balance at 1 1,236 22,514 94,924 118,674 May 2017 Total - - 9,820 9,820 comprehensive income Ordinary 18/19 279 27,771 - 28,050 Shares issued Share issue 19 - (517) - (517) costs Dividends 9 - - (9,993) (9,993) paid Balance at 31 1,515 49,768 94,751 146,034 March 2018 The notes below form an integral part of these financial statements. Statement of Financial Position as at 31 March 2019 Notes 31 March 2019 31 March 2018 GBP'000 GBP'000 Assets Non-Current Assets Investment property 10 196,129 187,751 196,129 187,751 Current Assets Investment property held for 10 - 3,650 sale

Receivables and prepayments 11 4,469 2,938 Other financial assets held at 12 162 26 fair value Cash and cash equivalents 2,131 4,711 6,762 11,325 Total Assets 202,891 199,076 Non-Current Liabilities Interest bearing loans and 13 (49,476) (49,643) borrowings Finance lease obligations 15 (636) (573) (50,112) (50,216) Current Liabilities Payables and accrued expenses 14 (3,275) (2,779) Finance lease obligations 15 (48) (47) (3,323) (2,826) Total Liabilities (53,435) (53,042) Net Assets 149,456 146,034 Equity Share capital 18 1,515 1,515 Share premium account 19 49,770 49,768 Capital reserve and retained 98,171 94,751 earnings Total capital and reserves 149,456 146,034 attributable to equity holders of the Company Net Asset Value per share 8 98.61 pps 96.36 pps (pps) The financial statements were approved by the Board on 21 June 2019 and signed on its behalf by: Mark Burton Chairman AEW UK REIT plc (Company number: 09522515) The notes below form an integral part of these financial statements. Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended 31 March 2019 Year ended For the period 31 March 2019 1 May 2017 to GBP'000 31 March 2018 GBP'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 15,544 9,820 Adjustment for non-cash items: Finance expense 1,682 652 Gain from change in fair value of (4,184) (1,014) investment property Realised loss on disposal of 482 216 investment properties Realised gain on disposal of - (73) investments Increase in other receivables and (1,318) (701) prepayments Increase/(decrease) in other 587 (409) payables and accrued expenses Net cash flow generated from 12,793 8,491 operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of investment properties (7,945) (63,896) Disposal of investment properties 6,629 10,856 Disposal of investments - 7,667 Net cash used in investing (1,316) (45,373) activities Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issue of ordinary - 28,050 share capital Share issue costs (32) (483) Loan draw down - 20,990 Arrangement loan facility fee paid (294) (166) Premiums for interest rate caps (531) (19) Finance costs (1,076) (439) Dividends paid (12,124) (9,993) Net cash (used in)/ generated from (14,057) 37,940 financing activities Net (decrease)/increase in cash and (2,580) 1,058 cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at start 4,711 3,653 of the year/period Cash and cash equivalents at end of 2,131 4,711 the year/period Notes to the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2019 1. Corporate information AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is a closed ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 1 April 2015 and domiciled in the UK. The registered office of the Company is 6th Floor, 65 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NQ. The Company's Ordinary Shares were listed on the Official List of the FCA and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015. The nature of the Company's operations and its principal activities are set out in the Strategic Report above. 2. Accounting policies 2.1 Basis of preparation These financial statements are prepared and approved by the Directors in accordance with IFRS and interpretations issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ('IASB') as adopted by the European Union ('EU IFRS'). The current period is for a period of 12 months from 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019. The comparative period is for a period of 11 months from 1 May 2017 to 31 March 2018. These financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for investment property and interest rate derivatives that have been measured at fair value. The financial statements are presented in Sterling and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand pounds (GBP'000), except when otherwise indicated. The Company is exempt by virtue of Section 402 of the Companies Act 2006 from the requirement to prepare group financial statements. These financial statements present information solely about the Company as an individual undertaking. New standards, amendments and interpretations The following new standards and amendments to existing standards have been published and approved by the EU. The Company has applied the following standards from 1 April 2018, with the year ended 31 March 2019 being the first year end reported under the standards: · IFRS 9 Financial Instruments (effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2018). The IFRS 9 requirements represent a change from the existing requirements in IAS 39 in respect of financial assets. The standard contains two primary measurement categories for financial assets: amortised cost and fair value. A financial asset is measured at amortised cost if it is held within a business model whose objective is to hold assets in order to collect contractual cash flows, and the asset's contractual terms give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal outstanding. All other financial assets are measured at fair value. The standard eliminates the existing IAS 39 categories of held-to-maturity, available-for-sale and loans and receivables. Interest rate derivatives IFRS 9 requires that all derivative financial instruments are recognised at fair value in the statement of financial position. Changes in fair value are recognised in profit or loss unless the contract is designated in an effective hedging relationship. Trade and other receivables Under IFRS 9 there is no change to the classification and measurement of trade and other receivables, however there is a requirement to carry out an ongoing assessment of expected credit losses using a general approach. The Company has made an assessment of expected credit losses at each period end, using the simplified approach where a lifetime expected loss allowance is always recognised over the expected life of the financial instrument. Any adjustment is recognised in profit or loss as an impairment gain or loss. Following the adoption of IFRS 9, there is no material impact on the Company financial statements. · IFRS 15 Revenue from contracts with customers. IFRS 15 establishes a new framework for revenue recognition and replaces all existing standards and interpretations. IFRS 15 does not apply to lease contracts within the scope of IAS 17 Leases or, from its date of application, IFRS 16 Leases. This standard does not have a material impact on the Company's financial statements as presented for the current year as the majority of the Company's revenue consists of rental income from the Company's investment properties, which is outside the scope of IFRS 15. · IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures - amendments regarding additional hedge accounting disclosures (applies when IFRS 9 is applied). The changes did not have a material impact on the financial statements of the Company as hedge accounting is not applied. The following new standards and amendments to existing standards have been published and approved by the EU, and are mandatory for the Company's accounting periods beginning after 1 April 2019 or later periods. · IFRS 16 Leases. In January 2016, the IASB published the final version of IFRS 16 Leases. IFRS 16 specifies how an IFRS reporter will recognise, measure, present and disclose leasing arrangements. The Company has decided against early adoption of IFRS 16 Leases. The Company does not expect the adoption of new accounting standards issued but not yet effective to have a significant impact on its financial statements. The right of use finance lease asset relating to head leases will be required to be measured at the present value of future cash flows, however, the difference from the IAS 17 carrying value is expected to be insignificant in the context of the Company's financial statements. 2.2 Significant accounting judgements and estimates The preparation of financial statements in accordance with EU IFRS requires the Directors of the Company to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts recognised in the financial statements. However, uncertainty about these assumptions and estimates could result in outcomes that require a material adjustment to the carrying amount of the asset or liability in the future.

Therefore, the financial statements have been prepared on the going concern basis. 2.5 Summary of significant accounting policies The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these financial statements are set out below. a) Presentation currency These financial statements are presented in Sterling, which is the functional and presentational currency of the Company. The functional currency of the Company is principally determined by the primary economic environment in which it operates. The Company did not enter into any transactions in foreign currencies during the year. b) Revenue recognition i) Rental income Rental income receivable under operating leases is recognised on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease, except for contingent rental income, which is recognised when it arises. Incentives for lessees to enter into lease agreements are spread evenly over the lease term, even if the payments are not made on such a basis. The lease term is the non-cancellable period of the lease together with any further term for which the tenant has the option to continue the lease, where, at the inception of the lease, the Directors are reasonably certain that the tenant will exercise that option. ii) Deferred income Deferred income is rental income received in advance during the accounting period. c) Dividend income Dividend income is recognised in profit or loss on the date the entity's right to receive a dividend is established. d) Financing income and expenses Financing income comprises interest receivable on funds invested. Financing expenses comprise interest and other costs incurred in connection with the borrowing of funds. Interest income and interest payable are recognised in profit or loss as they accrue, using the effective interest method. e) Investment property Property is classified as investment property when it is held to earn rentals or for capital appreciation or both. Investment property is measured initially at cost including transaction costs. Transaction costs include transfer taxes and professional fees to bring the property to the condition necessary for it to be capable of operating. The carrying amount also includes the cost of replacing part of an existing investment property at the time that cost is incurred if the recognition criteria are met. Subsequent to initial recognition, investment property is stated at fair value. Gains or losses arising from changes in the fair values are included in profit or loss. Investment properties are valued by the independent valuer on the basis of a full valuation with physical inspection at least once a year. Any valuation of an immovable by the independent valuer must be undertaken in accordance with the current issue of RICS Valuation - Professional Standards (the 'Red Book'). The determination of the fair value of investment property requires the use of estimates such as future cash flows from assets (such as lettings, tenants' profiles, future revenue streams, capital values of fixtures and fittings, plant and machinery, any environmental matters and the overall repair and condition of the property) and discount rates applicable to those cash flows. For the purposes of these financial statements, the assessed fair value is: · reduced by the carrying amount of any accrued income resulting from the spreading of lease incentives; and · increased by the carrying amount of leasehold obligations. Investment property is derecognised when it has been disposed of or permanently withdrawn from use and no future economic benefit is expected after its disposal or withdrawal. The profit on disposal is determined as the difference between the net sales proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset at the commencement of the accounting period plus capital expenditure in the period. Any gains or losses on the retirement or disposal of investment property are recognised in the profit or loss in the year of retirement or disposal. f) Investments in subsidiaries AEW UK REIT 2015 Limited is the subsidiary of the Company. The subsidiary was dormant during the reporting period. The investment in the subsidiary is stated at cost less impairment and shown in note 17. As permitted by Section 405 of the Companies Act 2006, the subsidiary is not consolidated as its inclusion is not material for the purposes of giving a true and fair view. g) Investment property held for sale Investment property is classified as held for sale when it is being actively marketed at year end and it is highly probable that the carrying amount will be recovered principally through a sale transaction within 12 months. Investment property classified as held for sale is included within current assets within the Statement of Financial Position and measured at fair value. h) Derivative financial instruments Derivative financial instruments, comprising interest rate caps for hedging purposes, are initially recognised at fair value and are subsequently measured at fair value, being the estimated amount that the Company would receive or pay to terminate the agreement at the period end date, taking into account current interest rate expectations and the current credit rating of the Company and its counterparties. Premiums payable under such arrangements are initially capitalised into the Statement of Financial Position. The Company uses valuation techniques that are appropriate in the circumstances and for which sufficient data is available to measure fair value, maximising the use of relevant observable inputs and minimising the use of unobservable inputs significant to the fair value measurement as a whole. Changes in fair value of interest rate derivatives are recognised within finance expenses in profit or loss in the period in which they occur. i) Cash and cash equivalents Cash and short-term deposits in the Statement of Financial Position comprise cash at bank and short-term deposits with an original maturity of three months or less. j) Receivables Rent and other receivables are initially recognised at fair value and subsequently at amortised cost. Impairment provisions are recognised based upon an expected credit loss model. The Company has made an assessment of expected credit losses at each period end, using the simplified approach where a lifetime expected loss allowance is always recognised over the expected life of the financial instrument. Any adjustment is recognised in profit or loss as an impairment gain or loss. k) Capital prepayments Capital prepayments are made for the purpose of acquiring future property assets and held as receivables within the Statement of Financial Position. When the asset is acquired, the prepayments are capitalised as a cost of purchase. Where a purchase is not successful, these costs are expensed within profit or loss as abortive costs in the period. l) Other payables and accrued expenses Other payables and accrued expenses are initially recognised at fair value and subsequently held at amortised cost. m) Rent deposits Rent deposits represent cash received from tenants at inception of a lease and are subsequently transferred to the rent agent to hold on behalf of the Company. n) Interest bearing loans and borrowings All loans and borrowings are initially recognised at fair value less directly attributable transaction costs. After initial recognition, interest bearing loans and borrowings are subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method. Borrowing costs are amortised over the lifetime of the facilities through profit or loss. When the lifetime of a floating rate facility is extended, and this is considered to be a non-substantial modification, the effective interest rate is revised to reflect changes in market rates of interest. o) Provisions A provision is recognised in the Statement of Financial Position when the Company has a present legal or constructive obligation as a result of a past event, that can be reliably measured and is probable that an outflow of economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation. Provisions are determined by discounting the expected future cash flows at a pre-tax rate that reflects risks specific to the liability. p) Dividend payable to shareholders

